3 private pools to rent near Miami starting at $40 an hour

Escape the heat with these swimming spots, all listed on pool-sharing company Swimply.

How it works: Pool owners can list their pools for chunks of time, just like homeowners list their properties on Airbnb.

1. Pool overlooking the lake

Renting this pool comes with plenty of add-ons including a complimentary kayak ride in the nearby gator-free lake.

  • Location: West Park
  • Cost: $39.60-$44 per hour for up to 5 guests ($5 per hour, per guest after 5 guests)
  • Number of guests: Up to 30
2. Oasis at the Ranches

This tropical oasis boasts enough space to host your next pool party.

  • Location: Miramar
  • Cost: $60 per hour for up to 5 guests ($5 per hour, per guest after 5 guests)
  • Number of guests: Up to 100
3. Resort-style pool

Stay cool in this lush pool or enjoy the amenities such as a hot tub, grill, speakers, playground and basketball court.

  • Location: West Miami
  • Cost: $75 per hour for up to 5 guests ($8 per hour, per guest after 5 guests)
  • Number of guests: Up to 40
