19 mins ago - Things to Do
3 private pools to rent near Miami starting at $40 an hour
Escape the heat with these swimming spots, all listed on pool-sharing company Swimply.
How it works: Pool owners can list their pools for chunks of time, just like homeowners list their properties on Airbnb.
- To find a pool, plug in your location, and a list of options near you pops up.
1. Pool overlooking the lake
Renting this pool comes with plenty of add-ons including a complimentary kayak ride in the nearby gator-free lake.
- Location: West Park
- Cost: $39.60-$44 per hour for up to 5 guests ($5 per hour, per guest after 5 guests)
- Number of guests: Up to 30
2. Oasis at the Ranches
This tropical oasis boasts enough space to host your next pool party.
- Location: Miramar
- Cost: $60 per hour for up to 5 guests ($5 per hour, per guest after 5 guests)
- Number of guests: Up to 100
3. Resort-style pool
Stay cool in this lush pool or enjoy the amenities such as a hot tub, grill, speakers, playground and basketball court.
- Location: West Miami
- Cost: $75 per hour for up to 5 guests ($8 per hour, per guest after 5 guests)
- Number of guests: Up to 40
More Miami stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Miami.