3 private pools to rent near Miami starting at $40 an hour

Escape the heat with these swimming spots, all listed on pool-sharing company Swimply.

How it works: Pool owners can list their pools for chunks of time, just like homeowners list their properties on Airbnb.

To find a pool, plug in your location, and a list of options near you pops up.

Renting this pool comes with plenty of add-ons including a complimentary kayak ride in the nearby gator-free lake.

Location: West Park

Location: West Park

Cost: $39.60-$44 per hour for up to 5 guests ($5 per hour, per guest after 5 guests)

Number of guests: Up to 30

This tropical oasis boasts enough space to host your next pool party.

Location: Miramar

Location: Miramar

Cost: $60 per hour for up to 5 guests ($5 per hour, per guest after 5 guests)

Number of guests: Up to 100

Stay cool in this lush pool or enjoy the amenities such as a hot tub, grill, speakers, playground and basketball court.

Location: West Miami

Location: West Miami

Cost: $75 per hour for up to 5 guests ($8 per hour, per guest after 5 guests)

Number of guests: Up to 40

