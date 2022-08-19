Spot the typo on "No Trespassing" signs across Miami Beach

Can a typo get you out of an arrest? Well, probably not.

But it may make you chuckle when you notice that several "No Trespassing" signs posted at buildings across Miami Beach contain a tiny error that can change the meaning of the strict warning.

What's happening: Instead of referring to Florida's body of criminal laws, the city-funded signs threaten to arrest trespassers under "Florida Statues."

You may imagine an officer handcuffing a suspect under the bust of Barbara Baer Capitman on Ocean Drive.

Background: The Miami Beach Police Department prints the signs and gives them to any property owner who wants one.

What they're saying: While the majority of them don't appear to contain the error, an older batch with the mistake seems to have been printed at some point, officer Ernesto Rodriguez tells Axios.

That batch is no longer being distributed, and officers will replace any flawed signs they spot once more signs are printed, Rodriguez says.

BTW: h/t to Miami attorney David Winker, who first pointed out the typo on Twitter in February.

Since then, I've spotted around 10 of them from North to South Beach.