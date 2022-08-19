16 mins ago - News

Spot the typo on "No Trespassing" signs across Miami Beach

Martin Vassolo
A "No Trespassing" sign with a minor typo reading "Florida Statues" instead of "Statutes" is pictured in Miami Beach.
Photo: Martin Vassolo/Axios

Can a typo get you out of an arrest? Well, probably not.

  • But it may make you chuckle when you notice that several "No Trespassing" signs posted at buildings across Miami Beach contain a tiny error that can change the meaning of the strict warning.

What's happening: Instead of referring to Florida's body of criminal laws, the city-funded signs threaten to arrest trespassers under "Florida Statues."

  • You may imagine an officer handcuffing a suspect under the bust of Barbara Baer Capitman on Ocean Drive.

Background: The Miami Beach Police Department prints the signs and gives them to any property owner who wants one.

What they're saying: While the majority of them don't appear to contain the error, an older batch with the mistake seems to have been printed at some point, officer Ernesto Rodriguez tells Axios.

  • That batch is no longer being distributed, and officers will replace any flawed signs they spot once more signs are printed, Rodriguez says.

BTW: h/t to Miami attorney David Winker, who first pointed out the typo on Twitter in February.

Since then, I've spotted around 10 of them from North to South Beach.

  • There's one hanging outside the CVS where the chainsaw scene from "Scarface" was filmed on Ocean Drive.
  • And a few more outside the Lincoln Eatery and Macy's off Lincoln Road.
  • I even found one outside my apartment building.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Miami.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Miami stories

No stories could be found

Miamipostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Miami.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more