Spot the typo on "No Trespassing" signs across Miami Beach
Can a typo get you out of an arrest? Well, probably not.
- But it may make you chuckle when you notice that several "No Trespassing" signs posted at buildings across Miami Beach contain a tiny error that can change the meaning of the strict warning.
What's happening: Instead of referring to Florida's body of criminal laws, the city-funded signs threaten to arrest trespassers under "Florida Statues."
- You may imagine an officer handcuffing a suspect under the bust of Barbara Baer Capitman on Ocean Drive.
Background: The Miami Beach Police Department prints the signs and gives them to any property owner who wants one.
What they're saying: While the majority of them don't appear to contain the error, an older batch with the mistake seems to have been printed at some point, officer Ernesto Rodriguez tells Axios.
- That batch is no longer being distributed, and officers will replace any flawed signs they spot once more signs are printed, Rodriguez says.
BTW: h/t to Miami attorney David Winker, who first pointed out the typo on Twitter in February.
Since then, I've spotted around 10 of them from North to South Beach.
- There's one hanging outside the CVS where the chainsaw scene from "Scarface" was filmed on Ocean Drive.
- And a few more outside the Lincoln Eatery and Macy's off Lincoln Road.
- I even found one outside my apartment building.
