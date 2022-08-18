Q&A with Miami professor tapped by Biden for Justice Department job

President Biden last week appointed University of Miami criminologist Alexis Piquero as the new director of the Bureau of Justice Statistics at the Justice Department.

Piquero has spent his last two years exploring Miami crime trends, police's coordinated response with mental health professionals and the Miami-Dade County mayor's work, including her Peace and Prosperity Plan.

Before he started his new gig, we caught up with professor Piquero to chat about what's next and how he spends his time outside work. (Editor's note: This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.)

Q: What made you take the job and what will your role be?

A: There is no higher honor than having the opportunity to serve the president and the nation. Providing crime and justice data in an objective, reliable, and timely manner is critical to inform crime and justice policy.

Q: Will we still see you around?

A: I'll still have a physical presence in both places for the time being, as I will be in D.C. various days, at home other days, and then throughout the country meeting with stakeholders about the importance of crime and justice data.

Q: We've heard your workout routine is to run in the morning and eat a donut from The Salty. What's your favorite?

A: I'm partial to White Chocolate Tres Leches.

Q: You're a fan of Formula 1 and you bleed Williams blue and white. Will you come back to Miami for the next Grand Prix? (Bonus question: Should Daniel Ricciardo replace Nicholas Latifi at Williams?)

A: You know I love Formula 1 so I will do my best to return. As for drivers, I just want great competition at the track.