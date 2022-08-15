The Dolphins beat the Buccaneers on Tampa's home turf Saturday in Miami coach Mike McDaniel's first game as an NFL head coach.

Driving the news: The Dolphins clung to a 26-24 victory after a missed game-winning field goal from Buccaneers kicker (and former Hurricane) Jose Borregales.

It was a battle of the back-ups, with both teams benching most of their starters for the exhibition game at Raymond James Stadium.

The big picture: Buzz around this Miami team has reached dizzying levels, with season tickets sold out for the first time in franchise history.

And fans are still waiting to see the new Dolphins offense take the field after the splashy free agent signings of Tyreek Hill, Chase Edmonds and Terron Armstead.

Of note: The Dolphins struggled running the ball and converting third downs on Saturday.

A pair of defensive takeaways — including a fumble recovery for a touchdown — led to two scores for the Dolphins.

What we're watching: Miami has two preseason games left, both at home, against the Las Vegas Raiders (Aug. 20) and the Philadelphia Eagles (Aug. 27). Then the Dolphins take on the New England Patriots for the start of the regular season Sept. 11.

Tickets start at $25 for the last two preseason games and $125 for the first regular season game.

Thought bubble: I got a call from a Dolphins ticket salesman Friday asking if I wanted to put a $100 deposit to buy 2023 season tickets.