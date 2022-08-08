Netflix series "Street Food: USA" showcases Miami eats

Miami's diverse food scene is highlighted in a new Netflix series exploring popular street food in cities across the country.

Episode 6 of "Street Food: USA" takes your taste buds on a tour of Miami — from Cuban ventanitas to a Miami Gardens chef whose homemade souse stew saved his life.

Why it matters: The episode shows national viewers a different side of Miami — away from South Beach resorts and parties — and spotlights Haitian, Cuban and African American cultures that shape Miami.

We meet "Souseman" Larry Reaves, who turned to selling his hearty broth at his home in Miami Gardens after leaving the drug trade.

And the family behind El Rey de Las Fritas in Miami, which sells Cuban Frita hamburgers with shoe-string fries on top.

We see how loncheros craft and press Miami's famous Cuban sandwiches at Luis Galindo's Latin American Restaurant #2.

And we make a final stop in Little River, where Naomi's Garden Restaurant and Lounge serves up Haitian platters with a side of pikliz.

