8 cool Airbnbs under 4 hours driving distance from Miami

Maxwell Millington
airbnbs near miami
Waterfront bungalow in Marathon. Photo courtesy of Airbnb

From cool condos to bungalows with private beaches, here are six Airbnb escapes driving distance from Miami.

1. Modern ArtBnb

This unique and artistically inspired rental is located less than two miles south of Downtown and three miles from Municipal Beach.

  • Location: West Palm Beach
  • Features: Free parking on premises, beach access, washer/dryer in-unit, grill.
  • Space: 9 guests, 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
  • Cost: $182+ per night
Photo: courtesy of Airbnb
Photo: courtesy of Airbnb
2. Lush House Boat

Relax on the spacious rooftop deck of this designer floating home just a few minutes away from Hollywood Beach.

  • Location: Hollywood
  • Features: Private deck, waterfront, free parking, central A/C, paddle boards included.
  • Space: 2 guests, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom
  • Cost: $191+ per night
Photo: courtesy of Airbnb
Photo: courtesy of Airbnb
Photo: courtesy of Airbnb
3. Spanish-style luxury home

Live like royalty in this Spanish-style villa that features marble and gold throughout as well as a fitness area with sauna, billiard room terrace, a solar-heated pool, summer kitchen, barbecue grill and fire-pit.

  • Location: Key Biscayne
  • Features: Free parking, private pool & sauna, private gym, elevator, fire pit, private outdoor kitchen and dining area.
  • Space: 12 guests, 4 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms
  • Cost: $3,357+ per night.
Photo: courtesy of Airbnb
Photo: courtesy of Airbnb
Photo: courtesy of Airbnb
4. Luxury Villa

Unlike most Airbnbs, this spacious villa can be rented for parties with a maximum of 40 people.

  • Location: Cutler Bay
  • Features: Heated pool and spa, basketball court, ping pong and pool table, pets allowed.
  • Space: 13 guests, 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
  • Cost: $585 per night
Photo: courtesy of Airbnb
Photo: courtesy of Airbnb
Photo: courtesy of Airbnb
5. Chic condo

This stylish condo is located in a resort-like community with a pool with cabanas overlooking Biscayne Bay.

Location: Miami Beach

  • Features: Chic pink and green theme, pool access, walkable to designer shops.
  • Space: 4 guests, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom
  • Cost: $185+ per night
Luxury condo living room
Photo: courtesy of Airbnb
Luxury condo bedroom
Photo: courtesy of Airbnb
6. Beachfront A-frame

From the bright white interior to the private dock and beach, this charming A-frame is a total coastal escape.

Location: Key Colony Beach

  • Features: Updated kitchen, loft, tackle room, boat trailer parking.
  • Space: 4 guests, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
  • Cost: $395+ per night
Beachfront A-frame front
Photo: courtesy of Airbnb
Beachfront A-frame living room
Photo: courtesy of Airbnb
7. Gulf front home

With kayaks, a private dock, pool and tiki hut, this blue beach house is made for water-loving families.

  • Location: Marathon
  • Features: Room for boat/boat trailer, covered outdoor dining area, waterfront.
  • Space: 8 guests, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
  • Cost: $500+ per night
Gulf front home
Photo: courtesy of Airbnb
Gulf front home beach
Photo: courtesy of Airbnb
8. Waterfront bungalow

Palm trees galore, panoramic views, a pool and fish cleaning station make this home an ideal spot for fishing and relaxing.

  • Location: Marathon
  • Features: Deep-water dock, heated pool, coastal-inspired interior.
  • Space: 7 guests, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
  • Cost: $539+ per night
Waterfront bungalow
Photo: courtesy of Airbnb
Waterfront bungalow kitchen
Photo: courtesy of Airbnb
Waterfront bungalow bedroom
Photo: courtesy of Airbnb
Waterfront bungalow view
Photo: courtesy of Airbnb
