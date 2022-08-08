8 cool Airbnbs under 4 hours driving distance from Miami

From cool condos to bungalows with private beaches, here are six Airbnb escapes driving distance from Miami.

This unique and artistically inspired rental is located less than two miles south of Downtown and three miles from Municipal Beach.

Location: West Palm Beach

Free parking on premises, beach access, washer/dryer in-unit, grill. Space: 9 guests, 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

9 guests, 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms Cost: $182+ per night

Relax on the spacious rooftop deck of this designer floating home just a few minutes away from Hollywood Beach.

Location: Hollywood

Private deck, waterfront, free parking, central A/C, paddle boards included. Space: 2 guests, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom

2 guests, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom Cost: $191+ per night

Live like royalty in this Spanish-style villa that features marble and gold throughout as well as a fitness area with sauna, billiard room terrace, a solar-heated pool, summer kitchen, barbecue grill and fire-pit.

Location: Key Biscayne

Free parking, private pool & sauna, private gym, elevator, fire pit, private outdoor kitchen and dining area. Space: 12 guests, 4 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

12 guests, 4 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms Cost: $3,357+ per night.

Unlike most Airbnbs, this spacious villa can be rented for parties with a maximum of 40 people.

Location: Cutler Bay

Heated pool and spa, basketball court, ping pong and pool table, pets allowed. Space: 13 guests, 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

13 guests, 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms Cost: $585 per night

This stylish condo is located in a resort-like community with a pool with cabanas overlooking Biscayne Bay.

Location: Miami Beach

Features: Chic pink and green theme, pool access, walkable to designer shops.

Chic pink and green theme, pool access, walkable to designer shops. Space: 4 guests, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom

4 guests, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom Cost: $185+ per night

From the bright white interior to the private dock and beach, this charming A-frame is a total coastal escape.

Location: Key Colony Beach

Updated kitchen, loft, tackle room, boat trailer parking. Space: 4 guests, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

4 guests, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms Cost: $395+ per night

With kayaks, a private dock, pool and tiki hut, this blue beach house is made for water-loving families.

Location: Marathon

Room for boat/boat trailer, covered outdoor dining area, waterfront. Space: 8 guests, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

8 guests, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms Cost: $500+ per night

Palm trees galore, panoramic views, a pool and fish cleaning station make this home an ideal spot for fishing and relaxing.

Location: Marathon

Deep-water dock, heated pool, coastal-inspired interior. Space: 7 guests, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

7 guests, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms Cost: $539+ per night

