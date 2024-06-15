🕯 Date night idea: Candlelight concert

Candlelight Concerts, live instrumental tributes of popular artists in venues surrounded by candlelight, are perfect for a solo adventure or a date night out.

Zoom in: The concerts (by event company Fever) are performed by local musicians in venues around the city. Each performance is about an hour.

Upcoming shows include:

Neo-Soul Favorites featuring songs by Prince, Childish Gambino and more on June 19 & 25 at The Barrel Room at Triple C Brewing.

Vivaldi's Four Seasons and more on June 27 at The Barrel Room at Triple C Brewing.

Tribute to Beyoncé on July 18 at The Barrel Room at Triple C Brewing.

Tribute to Taylor Swift on Aug. 23 at the Great Aunt Stella Center.

Tribute to Nirvana on Aug. 23 at the Great Aunt Stella Center.

