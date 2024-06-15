🕯 Date night idea: Candlelight concert

Charlotte
We recently went to the Beyonce tribute at the Great Aunt Stella Center in Uptown. Photo: McKenzie Rankin/Axios
Candlelight Concerts, live instrumental tributes of popular artists in venues surrounded by candlelight, are perfect for a solo adventure or a date night out.
Zoom in: The concerts (by event company Fever) are performed by local musicians in venues around the city. Each performance is about an hour.
Upcoming shows include:
