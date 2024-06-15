Jun 15, 2024 - Things to Do

🕯 Date night idea: Candlelight concert

headshot
live musicians performing with hundreds of candles on stage

We recently went to the Beyonce tribute at the Great Aunt Stella Center in Uptown. Photo: McKenzie Rankin/Axios

Candlelight Concerts, live instrumental tributes of popular artists in venues surrounded by candlelight, are perfect for a solo adventure or a date night out.

Zoom in: The concerts (by event company Fever) are performed by local musicians in venues around the city. Each performance is about an hour.

Upcoming shows include:

  • Neo-Soul Favorites featuring songs by Prince, Childish Gambino and more on June 19 & 25 at The Barrel Room at Triple C Brewing.
  • Vivaldi's Four Seasons and more on June 27 at The Barrel Room at Triple C Brewing.
  • Tribute to Beyoncé on July 18 at The Barrel Room at Triple C Brewing.
  • Tribute to Taylor Swift on Aug. 23 at the Great Aunt Stella Center.
  • Tribute to Nirvana on Aug. 23 at the Great Aunt Stella Center.

Check it out

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Charlotte in your inbox.

Read the full edition

More Charlotte stories