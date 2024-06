Share on email (opens in new window)

This family home at 1410 Briar Creek Road in Commonwealth Park is listed for $1.1M. Photo: Courtesy of Andy Dameron

These modern homes that recently hit the market all come with the latest features or recent renovations.

Why we love it: This brick house was recently renovated to include modern interior features.

Neighborhood: Oak Forest

Oak Forest Realtor: Maria Montoya • EXP Realty LLC

Maria Montoya • EXP Realty LLC Specs: 3 beds, 2 baths and 1,061 square feet

3 beds, 2 baths and 1,061 square feet Notable features: Open layout, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, hardwood floors and spacious backyard.

Photos: Courtesy of Maria Montoya

Why we love it: This white house has small splashes of marble tiling and backsplashes that add textured designs in multiple spaces.

Neighborhood: Plaza-Shamrock

Plaza-Shamrock Realtor: Kelcy Carlson and Aly Carlson • Keller Williams Ballantyne Area

Kelcy Carlson and Aly Carlson • Keller Williams Ballantyne Area Specs: 3 beds, 2.5 baths and 1,504 square feet

3 beds, 2.5 baths and 1,504 square feet Notable features: Shaded porch, quartz countertops, grey cabinets, marble backsplash, walk-in closet, patio and fenced-in yard.

Photos: Courtesy of Kelcy Carlson and Aly Carlson

Why we love it: This 1970s home has been updated to include a list of features that'll make the house feel brand new from the windows to the roof.

Neighborhood: Old Providence North

Old Providence North Realtor: Paul Sagadin • Charlotte Living Realty

Paul Sagadin • Charlotte Living Realty Specs: 3 beds, 2 baths and 1,811 square feet

3 beds, 2 baths and 1,811 square feet Notable features: Vaulted ceilings, fireplace, spacious bedrooms, oversized island, deck and fenced-in yard.

Photos: Courtesy of Paul Sagadin

Why we love it: The expansive deck and patio give you plenty of space to decorate with furniture or grilling supplies.

Specs: 5 beds, 4.5 baths and 3,386 square feet

5 beds, 4.5 baths and 3,386 square feet Notable features: Open floor plan, hardwood floors, wine fridge, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closet, large deck and patio.

Photos: Courtesy of Summer Savin

Why we love it: There are plenty of bedrooms if you're looking for a family house that'll give kids their own space.

Neighborhood: Commonwealth Park

Commonwealth Park Realtor: Andy Dameron • Keller Williams South Park

Andy Dameron • Keller Williams South Park Specs: 5 beds, 4 baths and 3,317 square feet

5 beds, 4 baths and 3,317 square feet Notable features: Porch, built-in shelving, fireplace, stainless steel appliances, mud bench, free-standing tub, patio and fenced-in yard.