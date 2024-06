Starting today through Sunday, July 28, people in Plaza Midwood can get free rides with the local EV company Jaunt. Why it matters: The rides are meant to reduce parking congestion and add accessibility to local businesses, per a press release from the Plaza Midwood Merchants Association.

How it works: Text 704-980-2742 your pick-up location and someone will drive you to your destination as long as it's located within a one-mile radius of the Plaza Midwood business district.

Free Jaunt rides are available in Plaza Midwood on Fridays and Saturdays from 4-10pm and Sundays from 12-6pm.

What's next: This is an eight-week trial period but Phil Gussman, a board member of the Plaza Midwood Merchants Association, says they "hope to transition directly into a low-priced micro-mobility solution for Plaza Midwood!"