Viral N.C. gym is impossible to get into. Here's why

Club Cardio in Raleigh, N.C. Workout at their Raleigh studio at 3533 Maitland Dr. Monthly pop-up classes happen in north Charlotte. Photo: Alexis Clinton/Axios

Club Cardio & Fitness Bar has one of the hottest exercise classes in North Carolina. Why it matters: In-person classes sell out within hours, making it difficult to get into the Raleigh-based gym or even one of its nationwide pop-ups, which are held in cities like Charlotte, Orlando, Atlanta and Houston.

Catch up quick: One of the gym's viral videos might've come across your Instagram timeline. Owner Sherry Ringer says their video content caught the attention of singer Ciara — landing Club Cardio a feature in one of her music videos.

The increased local interest in the classes ramped up with their virtual classes during the pandemic.

What to expect: The urban gym, which opened in late 2019, offers a variety of fitness classes beyond step, including high-intensity boot camps, personal training plus a glutes and abs camp. All exercises are done to hip-hop music and occasionally R&B tunes.

Their most popular "Just Step" class is an hour-long beginner step aerobics where you'll learn a list of moves and choreography to various songs that are up to 5 minutes long.

If you go: View the schedule to register for an in-person class that starts at $10. Find their pop-up schedule for Charlotte and beyond in their Instagram bio.

Virtual packages are $10, which allows you to view five classes online monthly.

Stop by: Workout at their Raleigh studio at 3533 Maitland Dr. Or pull up to a monthly pop-up class in north Charlotte at 3716 W W.T. Harris Blvd.

My thought bubble: It's no secret that I hate exercising, but I took a Club Cardio class because it seemed less like working out and more like fast-paced line dancing. It's worth noting that a fun high-intensity step routine can be tough to keep up with.