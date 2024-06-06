2 hours ago - Things to Do

Viral N.C. gym is impossible to get into. Here's why

Club Cardio

Club Cardio in Raleigh, N.C. Workout at their Raleigh studio at 3533 Maitland Dr. Monthly pop-up classes happen in north Charlotte. Photo: Alexis Clinton/Axios

Club Cardio & Fitness Bar has one of the hottest exercise classes in North Carolina.

Why it matters: In-person classes sell out within hours, making it difficult to get into the Raleigh-based gym or even one of its nationwide pop-ups, which are held in cities like Charlotte, Orlando, Atlanta and Houston.

Catch up quick: One of the gym's viral videos might've come across your Instagram timeline. Owner Sherry Ringer says their video content caught the attention of singer Ciara — landing Club Cardio a feature in one of her music videos.

  • The increased local interest in the classes ramped up with their virtual classes during the pandemic.

What to expect: The urban gym, which opened in late 2019, offers a variety of fitness classes beyond step, including high-intensity boot camps, personal training plus a glutes and abs camp. All exercises are done to hip-hop music and occasionally R&B tunes.

  • Their most popular "Just Step" class is an hour-long beginner step aerobics where you'll learn a list of moves and choreography to various songs that are up to 5 minutes long.

If you go: View the schedule to register for an in-person class that starts at $10. Find their pop-up schedule for Charlotte and beyond in their Instagram bio.

  • Virtual packages are $10, which allows you to view five classes online monthly.

Stop by: Workout at their Raleigh studio at 3533 Maitland Dr. Or pull up to a monthly pop-up class in north Charlotte at 3716 W W.T. Harris Blvd.

My thought bubble: It's no secret that I hate exercising, but I took a Club Cardio class because it seemed less like working out and more like fast-paced line dancing. It's worth noting that a fun high-intensity step routine can be tough to keep up with.

