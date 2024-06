💸 Former Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts suggested on X that sitting City Council members should have the political will to repurpose tourism tax revenue and use the money for other needs.

👩‍🏫 Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is planning a "Teacher Village," affordable housing built on county-owned land for 200 teachers. (WBTV)

📄 A bill that would roll back "Raise the Age" passed both the N.C. House and Senate and is headed to the governor's desk. This means that some teenagers accused of committing crimes would be charged as adults again. (WSOC)