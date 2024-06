The 2024 Yiasou Greek Festival, one of Charlotte's largest cultural events, returns Sept. 6-8 in Dilworth.

What to expect: The popular family-friendly event is a celebration of Greek culture, with homemade pastries and other traditional cuisine, live music, dancing and cultural exhibits.

Details: The festival takes place at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral at 600 East Blvd.

Friday-Saturday from 11am-10pm and Sunday from 11am-6pm.

Tickets: $5. Admission is free for children under 12.