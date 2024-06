✈️ Vice President Kamala Harris returns to Charlotte June 12 to talk about the Biden administration's economic accomplishments. This will be her fifth visit to North Carolina this year. (WBTV)

🛒 Eligible North Carolina families will receive a one-time $120 payment per eligible child to purchase nutritious food this summer through the SUN Bucks program starting June 14.

Those already receiving Food and Nutrition Services will have their SUN Bucks loaded to their existing EBT card.

🏈 The Carolina Panthers open preseason at New England on Aug. 8 at 7pm, host the Jets on Aug. 17 at 7pm and finish preseason at Buffalo on Aug. 24 at 1pm. (Panthers)

✏️ Social workers are going door-to-door to get students back into Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools classrooms. (WFAE)

🍞 Too Good To Go, an anti-food waste app where businesses can sell surplus food, launches today in Charlotte. (Axios)

🏡 Mecklenburg County approved its $2.5B budget for fiscal year 2025 Tuesday night. It includes a one-cent property tax rate increase, making the rate 48.31 cents per $100 of a property's assessed valuation.

🏈 State lawmakers are advancing legislation that would require UNC and N.C. State to play each other at least once a year in football and basketball. (WBTV)