Live music: 10 concerts coming to Charlotte in June, including Ben Folds and Samara Joy

samara joy

Samara Joy at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Crypto.com Arena on February 4, 2024 in Los Angeles. Photo: Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images

Charlotte live music fans, here's a quick list of the 10 biggest concerts coming to Charlotte in June.

First, a playlist featuring songs from the artists below:

June 4: Ben Folds

The N.C. native's latest solo album "What Matters Most," his first since 2015, came out last June.

  • Location: Belk Theater
  • Time: 8pm
  • Tickets: $30.50-$71

June 5: Samara Joy

In her short career, the 24-year-old jazz singer has already taken home Grammys for Best New Artist, Best Jazz Vocal Album and Best Jazz Performance.

  • Location: Belk Theater
  • Time: 7:30pm
  • Tickets: $30-$89.50

June 6: Watchhouse

Multi-instrumentalists Andrew Marlin and Emily Frantz make up the Chapel Hill folk band formerly known as Mandolin Orange.

  • Location: Neighborhood Theatre
  • Time: 8pm
  • Tickets: $40

June 7: Mo Lowda & The Humble, Easy Honey

The outdoor Cornelius venue hosts the Philly indie act.

  • Location: BoatYard Lake Norman
  • Time: 7pm
  • Tickets: $15

June 7: Deaf Andrews, Fo Daniels, Weekend Friend

The indie rock locals visit the Elizabeth venue fresh off their appearance at Lovin' Life.

  • Location: Visulite Theatre
  • Time: 8pm
  • Tickets: $18

June 12: Melissa Ferrick, Kristen Ford

The singer-songwriter made their debut in 1993 with "Massive Blur," and since has spent time on the road, releasing over a dozen more albums, and teaching music at both Northeastern University and at Berklee College of Music.

  • Location: Evening Muse
  • Time: 7:30pm
  • Tickets: $25

June 13: NEIL FRANCES

The dancy LA pop duo visits the Fillmore sister venue for one of seven live set performances in the U.S. this summer.

  • Location: The Underground
  • Time: 8pm
  • Tickets: $33.25

June 21: Josh & Joe Play Dead

Josh Daniel and Joe May, a local guitarist and keyboardist team, up for a Grateful Dead super jam, backed by May's new band, Month of Mondays.

  • Location: Visulite Theatre
  • Time: 8pm
  • Tickets: $20

June 22: Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, Celisse

The traveling Outlaw Music Festival swings through Charlotte on a Saturday night with a collection of legends.

June 28: Cole Swindell, Dylan Scott, Lily Rose

The singer and Luke Bryan protégé has had four top-ten country albums since his first album was released in 2014.

  • Location: Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
  • Time: 7pm
  • Tickets: $41.55-$111.50
