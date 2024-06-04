Share on email (opens in new window)

Samara Joy at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Crypto.com Arena on February 4, 2024 in Los Angeles. Photo: Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images

Charlotte live music fans, here's a quick list of the 10 biggest concerts coming to Charlotte in June.

First, a playlist featuring songs from the artists below:

June 4: Ben Folds

The N.C. native's latest solo album "What Matters Most," his first since 2015, came out last June.

Location: Belk Theater

Belk Theater Time: 8pm

8pm Tickets: $30.50-$71

June 5: Samara Joy

In her short career, the 24-year-old jazz singer has already taken home Grammys for Best New Artist, Best Jazz Vocal Album and Best Jazz Performance.

Location: Belk Theater

Belk Theater Time: 7:30pm

7:30pm Tickets: $30-$89.50

June 6: Watchhouse

Multi-instrumentalists Andrew Marlin and Emily Frantz make up the Chapel Hill folk band formerly known as Mandolin Orange.

Location: Neighborhood Theatre

Neighborhood Theatre Time: 8pm

8pm Tickets: $40

June 7: Mo Lowda & The Humble, Easy Honey

The outdoor Cornelius venue hosts the Philly indie act.

Location: BoatYard Lake Norman

BoatYard Lake Norman Time: 7pm

7pm Tickets: $15

June 7: Deaf Andrews, Fo Daniels, Weekend Friend

The indie rock locals visit the Elizabeth venue fresh off their appearance at Lovin' Life.

Location: Visulite Theatre

Visulite Theatre Time: 8pm

8pm Tickets: $18

June 12: Melissa Ferrick, Kristen Ford

The singer-songwriter made their debut in 1993 with "Massive Blur," and since has spent time on the road, releasing over a dozen more albums, and teaching music at both Northeastern University and at Berklee College of Music.

Location: Evening Muse

Evening Muse Time: 7:30pm

7:30pm Tickets: $25

June 13: NEIL FRANCES

The dancy LA pop duo visits the Fillmore sister venue for one of seven live set performances in the U.S. this summer.

Location: The Underground

The Underground Time: 8pm

8pm Tickets: $33.25

June 21: Josh & Joe Play Dead

Josh Daniel and Joe May, a local guitarist and keyboardist team, up for a Grateful Dead super jam, backed by May's new band, Month of Mondays.

Location: Visulite Theatre

Visulite Theatre Time: 8pm

8pm Tickets: $20

June 22: Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, Celisse

The traveling Outlaw Music Festival swings through Charlotte on a Saturday night with a collection of legends.

Location: PNC Music Pavilion

PNC Music Pavilion Time: 5:30pm

5:30pm Tickets: $54.30-$235.50

June 28: Cole Swindell, Dylan Scott, Lily Rose

The singer and Luke Bryan protégé has had four top-ten country albums since his first album was released in 2014.