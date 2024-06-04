Samara Joy at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Crypto.com Arena on February 4, 2024 in Los Angeles. Photo: Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images
Charlotte live music fans, here's a quick list of the 10 biggest concerts coming to Charlotte in June.
The N.C. native's latest solo album "What Matters Most," his first since 2015, came out last June.
Location: Belk Theater Time: 8pm Tickets: $30.50-$71
In her short career, the 24-year-old jazz singer has already taken home Grammys for Best New Artist, Best Jazz Vocal Album and Best Jazz Performance.
Location: Belk Theater Time: 7:30pm Tickets: $30-$89.50
Multi-instrumentalists Andrew Marlin and Emily Frantz make up the Chapel Hill folk band formerly known as Mandolin Orange.
Location: Neighborhood Theatre Time: 8pm Tickets: $40 June 7: Mo Lowda & The Humble, Easy Honey
The outdoor Cornelius venue hosts the Philly indie act.
Location: BoatYard Lake Norman Time: 7pm Tickets: $15 June 7: Deaf Andrews, Fo Daniels, Weekend Friend
The indie rock locals visit the Elizabeth venue fresh off their appearance at Lovin' Life.
Location: Visulite Theatre Time: 8pm Tickets: $18
The singer-songwriter made their debut in 1993 with "Massive Blur," and since has spent time on the road, releasing over a dozen more albums, and teaching music at both Northeastern University and at Berklee College of Music.
Location: Evening Muse Time: 7:30pm Tickets: $25
The dancy LA pop duo visits the Fillmore sister venue for one of seven live set performances in the U.S. this summer.
Location: The Underground Time: 8pm Tickets: $33.25 June 21: Josh & Joe Play Dead
Josh Daniel and Joe May, a local guitarist and keyboardist team, up for a Grateful Dead super jam, backed by May's new band, Month of Mondays.
Location: Visulite Theatre Time: 8pm Tickets: $20 June 22: Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, Celisse The traveling Outlaw Music Festival swings through Charlotte on a Saturday night with a collection of legends. June 28: Cole Swindell, Dylan Scott, Lily Rose
The singer and Luke Bryan protégé has had four top-ten country albums since his first album was released in 2014.
Location: Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre Time: 7pm Tickets: $41.55-$111.50