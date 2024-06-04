Share on email (opens in new window)

Charlotte has eight companies on the 2024 Fortune 500 list, one fewer than last year as Brighthouse Financial fell in the ranks. Why it matters: Being home to Fortune 500 companies is a point of pride for any fast-growing city. These major employers shape how the city operates and how it grows.

Zoom out: North Carolina has 12 corporations on the Fortune 500 list. South Carolina has none.

Here's where companies based in the Charlotte area rank on the latest Fortune 500 list, which ranks companies by annual revenue:

18. Bank of America (up 14 spots)

49. Lowe's (down 10)

114. Honeywell (up 1)

124. Nucor (down 22)

132. Truist (up 25)

148. Duke Energy (down 7)

296. Sonic Automotive (down 3)

412. Albemarle (down 81)

Of note: LPL Financial, which is "dual-headquartered" in Fort Mill, S.C., and San Diego, ranked No. 392 on the Fortune 500 list.

Domtar, based in Fort Mill, came in at No. 502. CommScope, which has its headquarters in nearby Catawba County, came in at No. 503.

The Triangle landed three companies on this year's list: First Citizens BancShares, IQVIA and Advance Auto Parts.

Burlington-based LabCorp also made the Fortune 500 list.

The big picture: Several Fortune 1000 companies also have headquarters in the Charlotte area. Among them: Coca-Cola Consolidated, Ingersoll Rand, Sealed Air and Jeld-Wen.

What they're saying: HQ companies in Charlotte employ a higher share of people than other HQ companies in similarly sized cities, the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance has said.