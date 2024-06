Share on email (opens in new window)

This south Charlotte castle is on the market for $12,500,000. Why it matters: The home, which is one of the most expensive listings in the area, belongs to former NASCAR driver Kevin Harvick, according to property records.

Catch up quick: Harvick just settled into the Lake Norman mansion from "Talladega Nights" that he purchased last year for $6.75M.

Now, he's listing the house he purchased, with his wife DeLana Harvick, back in 2014 for $3,335,000.

Layout: At 13,124 square feet, the gated estate has six bedrooms, seven full bathrooms and three half baths.

Wolf Design Group and Arcadia Homes collaborated to style and craft the home.

Features: The guest house was used as the "ultimate man cave," according to listing agent Heather Gibbs. It has a gym, arcade and golf simulator.

The home also has a private putting green, theater, playroom and pool.

All photos courtesy of Heather Gibbs with Corcoran HM Properties.

Take a look around: