Crossroads Cinema at Camp North End is back for the summer. Here's the movie lineup:

June 6: Bring It On

June 13: The Longest Yard

June 20: Dreamgirls

June 27: Charlie's Angels

July 4: Miss Congeniality

July 11: Gladiator

July 18: Hitch

July 25: Shrek

August 1: Mission Impossible II

August 8: Princess Diaries

August 15: Napoleon Dynamite

August 22: Legally Blonde

August 29: Barbershop

Stop by: The free event takes place, rain or shine, on Thursday nights at 8:30pm. Doors open at 7pm.