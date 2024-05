A new, locally owned restaurant opened inside the Goodwill Opportunity Campus near the airport.

Why it matters: Good Food by Food Geeks offers "comfort food the Brooklyn way," owner TR Burns said in a press release, adding that it's inspired by his upbringing in New York City.

Dig in: Expect grab-and-go menu items, a coffee bar and hot buffet lunch specials.

Menu highlights include the Saratoga Salmon BLT Sandwich, the Bushwick Ave 9" Cheesesteak Hoagie and the Tenderoni specials, which come with a choice of 15 sauces for your chicken tenders.

Stop by: 5301 Wilkinson Blvd.