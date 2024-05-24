2 hours ago - Real Estate

Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in Charlotte ranging from $379K to $1.1M

4101 Tamerlane Dr. is listed for $515,000 in Windsor Park. Photo: Courtesy of JT Davis.

This week's hot home roundup features houses with colorful eye-catching features that'll surely brighten your day.

1511 Collier Ct. — $379,000

Why we love it: This ranch-style home has a recently renovated kitchen and bathrooms.

  • Neighborhood: Between Coventry Woods and Sheffield Park
  • Realtor: Samantha Bethea • Selling Queen City Realty LLC
  • Specs: 3 beds, 1 bath and 1,095 square feet
  • Notable features: open floor plan, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and fenced-in yard.

4101 Tamerlane Dr. — $515,000

Why we love it: The bright blue kitchen should provide a warm and welcoming feel when entertaining.

  • Neighborhood: Windsor Park
  • Realtor: JT Davis • EXP Realty LLC
  • Specs: 3 beds, 2 baths and 1,663 square feet
  • Notable features: fireplace, den, gold hardware, blue kitchen cabinets, walk-in closet, screed-in porch and fenced-in backyard.
Photos: Courtesy of JT Davis

1601 Tippah Ave. — $799,900

Why we love it: The charming swing porch is tucked away from the street to give you a little privacy.

  • Neighborhood: Plaza Midwood
  • Realtor: Jeff King • Savvy + Co Real Estate
  • Specs: 3 beds, 2 baths and 1,482 square feet
  • Notable features: swing front porch, white cabinets, basement, balcony, under cabinet lighting, built-in shelving, hardwood floors, patio and fenced-in yard.

6810 Folger Dr. — $825,000

Why we love it: This mid-century home balances modern features with its vintage architecture.

  • Notable features: hardwood floors, sleek wooden cabinets, modern lighting, screen-in porch and large backyard.
Photos: Courtesy of Natalie Rutherford

513 N Pine St. — $1,150,000

Why we love it: This colorful yellow home is a short walk from highly anticipated restaurants like Spaghett and longtime neighborhood favorites like Alexander Michael's.

  • Neighborhood: Fourth Ward
  • Realtor: Cara Shields • Helen Adams Realty
  • Specs: 3 beds, 2.5 baths and 2,359 square feet
  • Notable features: shaded front porch, balcony, hardwood floors, fireplace, arched walkways, spacious bedrooms, screened-in patio and fenced-in yard.
Photos: Courtesy of Cara Shields
