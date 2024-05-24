Share on email (opens in new window)

4101 Tamerlane Dr. is listed for $515,000 in Windsor Park. Photo: Courtesy of JT Davis.

This week's hot home roundup features houses with colorful eye-catching features that'll surely brighten your day.

Why we love it: This ranch-style home has a recently renovated kitchen and bathrooms.

Neighborhood: Between Coventry Woods and Sheffield Park

Between Coventry Woods and Sheffield Park Realtor: Samantha Bethea • Selling Queen City Realty LLC

Samantha Bethea • Selling Queen City Realty LLC Specs: 3 beds, 1 bath and 1,095 square feet

3 beds, 1 bath and 1,095 square feet Notable features: open floor plan, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and fenced-in yard.

Why we love it: The bright blue kitchen should provide a warm and welcoming feel when entertaining.

Neighborhood: Windsor Park

Windsor Park Realtor: JT Davis • EXP Realty LLC

JT Davis • EXP Realty LLC Specs: 3 beds, 2 baths and 1,663 square feet

3 beds, 2 baths and 1,663 square feet Notable features: fireplace, den, gold hardware, blue kitchen cabinets, walk-in closet, screed-in porch and fenced-in backyard.

Photos: Courtesy of JT Davis

Why we love it: The charming swing porch is tucked away from the street to give you a little privacy.

Neighborhood: Plaza Midwood

Plaza Midwood Realtor: Jeff King • Savvy + Co Real Estate

Jeff King • Savvy + Co Real Estate Specs: 3 beds, 2 baths and 1,482 square feet

3 beds, 2 baths and 1,482 square feet Notable features: swing front porch, white cabinets, basement, balcony, under cabinet lighting, built-in shelving, hardwood floors, patio and fenced-in yard.

Why we love it: This mid-century home balances modern features with its vintage architecture.

Neighborhood: Lansdowne

Lansdowne Realtor: Natalie Rutherford • COMPASS

Natalie Rutherford • COMPASS Specs: 4 beds, 2.5 baths and 2,508 square feet

Notable features: hardwood floors, sleek wooden cabinets, modern lighting, screen-in porch and large backyard.

Photos: Courtesy of Natalie Rutherford

Why we love it: This colorful yellow home is a short walk from highly anticipated restaurants like Spaghett and longtime neighborhood favorites like Alexander Michael's.

Neighborhood: Fourth Ward

Fourth Ward Realtor: Cara Shields • Helen Adams Realty

Cara Shields • Helen Adams Realty Specs: 3 beds, 2.5 baths and 2,359 square feet

3 beds, 2.5 baths and 2,359 square feet Notable features: shaded front porch, balcony, hardwood floors, fireplace, arched walkways, spacious bedrooms, screened-in patio and fenced-in yard.