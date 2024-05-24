Off island: The nearby port town of Southport offers a host of shopping and eating options — including the famous Yacht Basin Provision Co. — in its historic downtown overlooking the Intracoastal Waterway.
Distance: About 2.5 hours from Raleigh; 3.5 hours from Charlotte.
Emerald Isle
A favorite of Triangle residents craving a nearby getaway from the city.
Great for: Laid-back family hangouts and ditching the city for a long weekend. And for following in the footsteps of renowned writer David Sedaris, who grew up in Raleigh and bought a house at Emerald Isle called The Sea Section.
Check out: The remote end of the island called The Point, Fort Macon State Park and the restaurants and bars clustered around downtown Morehead City.
Distance: About 2.5 hours from Raleigh; roughly 5 hours from Charlotte.
Distance: About 3 hours and 15 minutes from Raleigh; 6 hours from Charlotte
Duck
A northern Outer Banks people return to every year for its beaches, local shops and its walkability — especially its boardwalk, a mile-long pet-friendly way to enjoy a post-dinner sunset along the Currituck Sound.
Great for: People who need the beach but also want to stroll through other natural elements, including lots of oak trees in a maritime forest.
Check out: The annual Duck Jazz Festival, a free event in October featuring national, regional and local jazz musicians. Attendees can bring their own food, blankets and beverages. Also, the beloved doughnut shop Duck Donuts originated in Duck and now has locations throughout the state (including in Kitty Hawk and Nags Head) — stop in to fuel up before your beach day.
And of course, there's the Sanderling, one of North Carolina's top resorts, complete with a spa and fantastic dining options.
Distance: 3.5 hours east of Raleigh; 6.5 hours from Charlotte
Hatteras
The jewel of the Outer Banks rests where the cool-water Labrador Current meets the warm-water Gulf Stream.
Great for: Fishing and small-community life
Check out: Take a sport-fishing trip with the Albatross fleet, a family-owned business that dates back to the 1930s and remains the longest-running charter fishing operation on the Outer Banks. If you're really into fishing, get up at 5:30, grab a cup of coffee at Oden's Dock and listen to the captains tell stories (mostly true).
For dinner, try a possessive — Sonny's or Dinky's — or eat whatever you caught in the morning, of course.
Distance: About 4.5 hours from Raleigh; 7 hours from Charlotte
Great for: Plentiful dining options and coffee shops, beach bars, nature trails and surf-friendly waves.
If your group is the type to want a mix of a relaxing beach day paired with a late night of bar hopping, Wrightsville Beach is the way to go.
Check out: The south end of the beach for access to most of the dining options, including Tower 7 Baja Grill (go early or expect a wait), SUNdays, a cafe on top of a surf shop with a view of the ocean and South Beach Grill. The west end of the beach is more secluded and residential.
Get in a walk on the Wrightsville Beach Loop and refuel afterward with an açaí bowl at Zeke's or brunch at Drift Cafe. For nightlife, check out popular beach bars like Jimmy's, Lagerheads and The Palm Room.
Distance: 2 hours from Raleigh; about 3.5 hours from Charlotte. You'll likely pass roadside produce stands along the way — break up the drive for a pit stop for fresh peaches.
Carolina Beach
Just south of Wilmington,Carolina Beach feels like a postcard from a midcentury beach town.
Ferry tickets can be purchased online or in person. General lot parking is $12 per day.
Ocracoke
You can only reach this 14-mile-long island by ferry, but when you arrive, the rewards will wash over you.
Great for: A true island retreat
Check out: Maybe the purest beach you'll find in the state, Ocracoke's shoreline is maintained by the National Park Service and has no hotels or houses. Camp on a moonlit night and feel the immensity of the ocean.
Howard's Pub is the classic Ocracoke bar and grill. Dajio is your fine-dining destination. Look out for music from longtime locals Marcy Brenner and Lou Castro, and listen for their song "Five Minutes." It was inspired by their meeting, when Marcy was in remission from cancer, and Lou told her he'd rather love her for five minutes than never at all.
Holden remains a popular destination for the whole family, even your furry ones.
Great for: Families, seashell hunting, bike riding, fishing and golfing.
Check out: Ride your bikes to Bridgeview Park for a view of the Holden Beach Bridge and stick around for the playground, splash pad, bocce ball courts and picnic tables.
The nearby town of Shallotte is a 15-minute drive from Holden and has restaurants, shopping and a golf course (Rivers Edge Golf Club).
Holden Beach is pet-friendly (leash required) at any time from Sept. 11- May 19 and before 9am and after 5pm from May 20 - Sept. 10.
Distance: Roughly 2.5 hours from Raleigh; 3.5 hours from Charlotte.
Sunset Beach
North Carolina's southernmost beach resists commercial development and invites you to drop a dream in a mailbox.
Great for: Families, small-town lovers, birders, letter writers
Check out: Walk about a mile south of the Sunset Beach pier and join the tens of thousands of people who've left notes in the Kindred Spirits mailbox. Remain anonymous if you want, but drop your hopes and dreams and confessions.
Sunset has a wonderful union with its inland neighbor Calabash, the fried seafood capital. Go to Bennett's Grill for lunch and try the Calabash burger (crab cake topped with shrimp) and, for dinner, try Oyster Rock, one of the North Carolina coast's best restaurants.
Distance: 3 hours from Raleigh, 3.5 hours from Charlotte
Ocean Isle
Once a remote destination that was nearly washed off the map during Hurricane Hazel in 1954, Ocean Isle now has many amenities you might see in larger cities, from large grocers to a wine shop. But it still feels small and far away.