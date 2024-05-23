🏆 No surprises here

23 mins ago - News

Charlotte is among the best places to live in the country, according to U.S. News & World Report.

Why it matters: Companies considering relocations and people looking to move often peek at these types of lists.

  • The annual ranking scores cities based on crime rates, public school ratings, health care access, commutes and environmental factors.

State of play: The Carolinas region as a whole excelled thanks to its strong job markets and quality of life scores.

  • Charlotte came in fifth, Raleigh in sixth, and Greenville, S.C. landed the fourth spot.

