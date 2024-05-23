🏆 No surprises here
Charlotte is among the best places to live in the country, according to U.S. News & World Report.
Why it matters: Companies considering relocations and people looking to move often peek at these types of lists.
- The annual ranking scores cities based on crime rates, public school ratings, health care access, commutes and environmental factors.
State of play: The Carolinas region as a whole excelled thanks to its strong job markets and quality of life scores.
- Charlotte came in fifth, Raleigh in sixth, and Greenville, S.C. landed the fourth spot.
See the full list
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Charlotte stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Charlotte.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more