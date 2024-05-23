Share on email (opens in new window)

J.Crew will close its store in SouthPark mall, a spokesperson for the clothing retailer confirmed to Axios. Driving the news: The store's last day is May 24, according to the spokesperson.

What we're watching: It's unclear whether the store will reopen in a new location. Multiple store associates, however, told Axios a new store will open in South End.

Zoom out: SouthPark is J.Crew's flagship store in Charlotte, but there are four factory locations in the area.