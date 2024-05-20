May 20, 2024 - News

💸 $5 deals at Fahrenheit

headshot
Truffle fries and sliders

Truffle fries and sliders from Fahrenheit. Photo: Laura Barrero/Axios

Fahrenheit recently launched a $5 food and beverage menu — a nice option for when you have an event in Uptown on a weekday.

Dig in: The special menu includes cheeseburger sliders, calamari, chicken curry satay, Shanghai crispy beef and parmesan truffle fries — each for $5.

  • They also have $5 drinks, including red and white wine, Corona, margarita slushies and Wheatley Vodka cocktails.

Stop by: 222 S. Caldwell St, on the 21st floor of the Skye building in Uptown.

  • The menu is available at the bar, lounge and patio, Monday-Thursday from 5-6:30pm and all day on Sundays.
