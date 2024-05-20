💸 $5 deals at Fahrenheit
Fahrenheit recently launched a $5 food and beverage menu — a nice option for when you have an event in Uptown on a weekday.
Dig in: The special menu includes cheeseburger sliders, calamari, chicken curry satay, Shanghai crispy beef and parmesan truffle fries — each for $5.
- They also have $5 drinks, including red and white wine, Corona, margarita slushies and Wheatley Vodka cocktails.
Stop by: 222 S. Caldwell St, on the 21st floor of the Skye building in Uptown.
- The menu is available at the bar, lounge and patio, Monday-Thursday from 5-6:30pm and all day on Sundays.
