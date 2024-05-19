Uber Shuttle in Charlotte
Uber is rolling out a new rideshare option called Uber Shuttle at select locations including Charlotte, Miami, Chicago and Pittsburgh, CNBC reported.
What to expect: The shuttles will have between 14 and 55 seats. You can reserve up to five seats as early as seven days in advance, per CNBC.
- Uber Shuttles will be "a fraction of the price of an UberX," ABC News reported.
- Expect the new service this summer. Additional locations will be announced in the future.
