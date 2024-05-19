May 19, 2024 - News

Uber Shuttle in Charlotte

Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Uber is rolling out a new rideshare option called Uber Shuttle at select locations including Charlotte, Miami, Chicago and Pittsburgh, CNBC reported.

What to expect: The shuttles will have between 14 and 55 seats. You can reserve up to five seats as early as seven days in advance, per CNBC.

  • Uber Shuttles will be "a fraction of the price of an UberX," ABC News reported.
  • Expect the new service this summer. Additional locations will be announced in the future.
