This summer, you can dine like the first-class passengers of the Titanic at Counter-.

Why it matters: The menu, which James Beard-nominated chef/owner Sam Hart calls "RMS Titanic," took two years to create.

What to expect: The three-hour immersive dining experience takes you back in time to the night before the infamous ship sank.

"A bountiful and wild menu was curated for their guests," according to Hart, who aims to recreate the night of "elegance and opulence."

The multi-course menu features French-, Caribbean- and Nordic-inspired dishes, and costs $250 per person.

Reservations are available now for dinners running June 26 through Sept. 7.

