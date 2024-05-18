🍿 I challenge(rs) you to support local

"Challengers" is playing at The Independent Picture House in NoDa.

Why it matters: The film, directed by Luca Guadagnino and starring Zendaya, is arguably the most popular movie out right now.

It earned an 89% on Rotten Tomatoes and a critic's pick from the New York Times.

Context: The movie centers on a love triangle between tennis player-turned-coach, Tashi (Zendaya), her husband Art (Mike Faist) and Tashi's ex-boyfriend Patrick (Josh O'Connor).

You can watch it, and support your local indie movie theater, for as little as $9.80.

Check out the rest of IPH's screenings