Data: Zillow; Note: Typical home value refers to the average of the middle third of Zillow home value estimates for every home in a given region with a county record, including single-family, condominium and co-operative homes; Table: Axios Visuals Two ZIP codes on the far outskirts of Charlotte experienced the highest home appreciation in the past year — outpacing the prosperous south Charlotte area. Why it matters: Charlotte is among the fastest-growing cities in the U.S., and that is driving home values up.

The big picture: Some of America's fastest-growing places are not cities themselves but their outer suburbs, or "exurbs."

"Fewer of the fastest-growing places between 2022 and 2023 were inner suburbs than in 2019 ... and more were on the far outskirts of metro areas — 30, 40 and even more than 60 miles away from the largest city's downtown," according to a Census Bureau analysis.

State of play: The ZIP code that saw the fastest home appreciation in the past year was 28159 in Rowan County, home to the town of Spencer and the North Carolina Transportation Museum.

Home values there grew 13% to $203,034.

The second-fastest appreciating ZIP code was 28660 in Iredell County, home to the small township Olin and parts of Statesville, where home values grew 11% to $319,426.

Reasonable price points and proximity to Uptown are to credit for the rising values in those areas, says Maren Brisson-Kuester, chief operating officer of Corcoran HM Properties.

The other ZIP codes seeing the biggest rises in home values were all in south Charlotte, which Brisson-Kuester says has been the "boom corridor" for decades.

28211, located around Cotswold Village, with home values up 11%.

28270, the same ZIP as Providence High School, 11%.

28210, Quail Hollow, 11%.

The bottom line: "You're seeing more and more people move there, so you're seeing more competition," Brisson-Kuester says of south Charlotte. "You're seeing developers compete for the dirt there to build and you're seeing prices go up."