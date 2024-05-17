Wawa's opening in Kill Devil Hills on May 16. Photo courtesy of Wawa

Wawa opened its first store in North Carolina on Thursday, May 16 on the Outer Banks. Why it matters: The opening of the Kill Devil Hills location marks a highly anticipated expansion for the mega-popular convenience store brand, which plans to open nearly 100 stores across the state in the next decade.

What to expect: All the trappings of a typical Wawa, from gas and groceries to hoagies and breakfast sandwiches.

The Kill Devil Hills location is at 1900 Croatan Hwy.

The big picture: This is the first of 10 Wawa stores slated to open in North Carolina in 2024. Along with Kill Devil Hills, they'll be in Rocky Mount, Elizabeth City, Greenville, Wilson and Goldsboro.

In 2025, Wawa projects opening up to 11 stores across Robeson, Pitt, Cumberland, Onslow, Johnston, Nash, Pender, Brunswick and New Hanover counties, the brand said this week in a statement.

Over the next 8-10 years, Wawa is planning another six to eight stores per year, reaching a total of 90 stores in North Carolina.

Of note: It's unclear when Wawa will open stores in Charlotte, Durham or Raleigh. A spokesperson did not respond to additional questions about future expansion.

Between the lines: Pennsylvania-based Wawa chose the Outer Banks for its first North Carolina location because of its proximity to Virginia, according to the Virginian-Pilot.

Wawa, a family- and employee-owned chain, operates 1,050 stores in seven states and Washington, D.C.

What they're saying: "This historic milestone kicks off our ongoing growth and expansion in North Carolina as we continue to build new stores and create new jobs," said Brian Schaller, president of Wawa, in the statement.