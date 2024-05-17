Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in Charlotte ranging from $399K to $1.4M
This week, we're highlighting homes with unique outdoor lounge areas, with features like pools, large patios and a treehouse.
Why we love it: This bright blue home comes with a spacious fenced-in yard that can be used as a blank slate to add patio decor.
- Neighborhood: Windsor Park
- Realtor: Douglas Christen • Nestlewood Realty, LLC
- Specs: 3 beds, 1 bath and 1,352 square feet
- Notable features: hardwood floors, new light fixtures, fireplaces, kitchen tile backsplash and fenced-in backyard.
Why we love it: This charming house has a large backyard with a treehouse.
- Neighborhood: Provincetowne
- Realtor: David Scibor • Keller Williams Ballantyne Area
- Specs: 4 beds, 2.5 baths and 2,372 square feet
- Notable features: granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, kitchen backsplash, electric vehicle charger, stone fire pit, large patio and fenced-in backyard.
Why we love it: The covered porch would be a nice spot to enjoy your cup of coffee and daily reading.
Why we love it: This newly constructed house comes with a bright airy kitchen design to cook gourmet meals.
- Specs: 4 beds, 3 baths and 2,394 square feet
- Notable features: front porch, open floor plan, hardwood floors, large kitchen island, wine fridge, deck, large fenced-in yard.
Why we love it: There are tons of outdoor lounge spaces, like the pool, hot tub or balcony, to relax in.
- Neighborhood: Commonwealth Park
- Realtor: Kyle Baucom • Ivester Jackson Distinctive Properties
- Specs: 4 beds, 3 baths and 2,567 square feet
- Notable features: oversized island, stainless appliances, granite countertops, fireplace, wet bar, walk-in closet, private terrace, soaking tub and screened-in porch.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Charlotte stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Charlotte.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more