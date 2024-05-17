Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in Charlotte ranging from $399K to $1.4M

Share on email (opens in new window)

The resort-style backyard at 3220 Commonwealth Ave. listed for $1.3M. Photo: Courtesy of Kyle Baucom.

This week, we're highlighting homes with unique outdoor lounge areas, with features like pools, large patios and a treehouse.

Why we love it: This bright blue home comes with a spacious fenced-in yard that can be used as a blank slate to add patio decor.

Neighborhood: Windsor Park

Windsor Park Realtor: Douglas Christen • Nestlewood Realty, LLC

Douglas Christen • Nestlewood Realty, LLC Specs: 3 beds, 1 bath and 1,352 square feet

3 beds, 1 bath and 1,352 square feet Notable features: hardwood floors, new light fixtures, fireplaces, kitchen tile backsplash and fenced-in backyard.

Why we love it: This charming house has a large backyard with a treehouse.

Neighborhood: Provincetowne

Provincetowne Realtor: David Scibor • Keller Williams Ballantyne Area

David Scibor • Keller Williams Ballantyne Area Specs: 4 beds, 2.5 baths and 2,372 square feet

4 beds, 2.5 baths and 2,372 square feet Notable features: granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, kitchen backsplash, electric vehicle charger, stone fire pit, large patio and fenced-in backyard.

Photos: Courtesy of David Scibor

Why we love it: The covered porch would be a nice spot to enjoy your cup of coffee and daily reading.

Neighborhood: Commonwealth Park

Commonwealth Park Realtor: John Siddons and Stephanie Horai Mayer • Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Carolinas Realty

John Siddons and Stephanie Horai Mayer • Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Carolinas Realty Specs: 3 beds, 2.5 baths and 1,952 square feet

3 beds, 2.5 baths and 1,952 square feet Notable features: wood flooring, stainless steel appliances, vaulted ceilings, fireplace, sleek cabinetry, freestanding bathtub and fenced-in yard.

Photos: Courtesy of John Siddons and Stephanie

Why we love it: This newly constructed house comes with a bright airy kitchen design to cook gourmet meals.

Specs: 4 beds, 3 baths and 2,394 square feet

4 beds, 3 baths and 2,394 square feet Notable features: front porch, open floor plan, hardwood floors, large kitchen island, wine fridge, deck, large fenced-in yard.

Photos: Courtesy of John Kurtz

Why we love it: There are tons of outdoor lounge spaces, like the pool, hot tub or balcony, to relax in.

Neighborhood: Commonwealth Park

Commonwealth Park Realtor: Kyle Baucom • Ivester Jackson Distinctive Properties

Kyle Baucom • Ivester Jackson Distinctive Properties Specs: 4 beds, 3 baths and 2,567 square feet

4 beds, 3 baths and 2,567 square feet Notable features: oversized island, stainless appliances, granite countertops, fireplace, wet bar, walk-in closet, private terrace, soaking tub and screened-in porch.