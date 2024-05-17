3 hours ago - Real Estate

Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in Charlotte ranging from $399K to $1.4M

headshot
Kyle Baucom

The resort-style backyard at 3220 Commonwealth Ave. listed for $1.3M. Photo: Courtesy of Kyle Baucom.

This week, we're highlighting homes with unique outdoor lounge areas, with features like pools, large patios and a treehouse.

2301 Kilborne Dr. — $399,995

Why we love it: This bright blue home comes with a spacious fenced-in yard that can be used as a blank slate to add patio decor.

  • Neighborhood: Windsor Park
  • Realtor: Douglas Christen • Nestlewood Realty, LLC
  • Specs: 3 beds, 1 bath and 1,352 square feet
  • Notable features: hardwood floors, new light fixtures, fireplaces, kitchen tile backsplash and fenced-in backyard.

8601 Doe Run Road — $530,000

Why we love it: This charming house has a large backyard with a treehouse.

  • Neighborhood: Provincetowne
  • Realtor: David Scibor • Keller Williams Ballantyne Area
  • Specs: 4 beds, 2.5 baths and 2,372 square feet
  • Notable features: granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, kitchen backsplash, electric vehicle charger, stone fire pit, large patio and fenced-in backyard.
8601 Doe Run Rd
8601 Doe Run Rd,
8601 Doe Run Rd,
8601 Doe Run Rd
Photos: Courtesy of David Scibor

3425 Commonwealth Ave. — $795,000

Why we love it: The covered porch would be a nice spot to enjoy your cup of coffee and daily reading.

3425 Commonwealth Ave,
3425 Commonwealth Ave,
3425 Commonwealth Ave,
3425 Commonwealth Ave,
Photos: Courtesy of John Siddons and Stephanie

2112 Vanderbilt Road — $874,990

Why we love it: This newly constructed house comes with a bright airy kitchen design to cook gourmet meals.

  • Specs: 4 beds, 3 baths and 2,394 square feet
  • Notable features: front porch, open floor plan, hardwood floors, large kitchen island, wine fridge, deck, large fenced-in yard.
2112 Vanderbilt Road
2112 Vanderbilt Road
2112 Vanderbilt Road
2112 Vanderbilt Road
Photos: Courtesy of John Kurtz

3220 Commonwealth Ave. — $1,300,000

Why we love it: There are tons of outdoor lounge spaces, like the pool, hot tub or balcony, to relax in.

  • Neighborhood: Commonwealth Park
  • Realtor: Kyle Baucom • Ivester Jackson Distinctive Properties
  • Specs: 4 beds, 3 baths and 2,567 square feet
  • Notable features: oversized island, stainless appliances, granite countertops, fireplace, wet bar, walk-in closet, private terrace, soaking tub and screened-in porch.
3220 Commonwealth Ave
3220 Commonwealth Ave
3220 Commonwealth Ave
3220 Commonwealth Ave
3220 Commonwealth Ave
3220 Commonwealth Ave
Photos: Courtesy of Kyle Baucom
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Charlotte.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Charlotte stories

No stories could be found

Charlottepostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Charlotte.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more