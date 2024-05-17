👀 Billy Graham statue and other speed reads

👏🏼 Six years after his passing, Rev. Billy Graham is being honored with a statue inside the U.S. Capitol building's National Statuary Hall, where it stands alongside statues for 97 other Americans, including presidents, astronauts, aviators and inventors. (AP)

🕸 Massive Joro spiders (not harmful to humans) are spreading from Georgia to North Carolina, according to a University of Georgia study which shows they do well in urban areas. (WBTV)

🌳 Park Road Montessori School is closing in about three weeks for demolition. Two of its students (11 and 12 years old) are fighting to save its trees. (WFAE)

🛩 Nearly 2,000 flights were delayed at Charlotte Douglas International Airport this week because of weather. (WBTV)

📑 A new federal lawsuit claims surveillance failures and reckless negligence by Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden and jail staff led to an inmate's death in 2021. (WBTV)