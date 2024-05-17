May 17, 2024 - News

👀 Billy Graham statue and other speed reads

headshot
statue

The seven-foot-tall bronze statue was unveiled during a ceremony on Thursday morning. Photo: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

👏🏼 Six years after his passing, Rev. Billy Graham is being honored with a statue inside the U.S. Capitol building's National Statuary Hall, where it stands alongside statues for 97 other Americans, including presidents, astronauts, aviators and inventors. (AP)

🕸 Massive Joro spiders (not harmful to humans) are spreading from Georgia to North Carolina, according to a University of Georgia study which shows they do well in urban areas. (WBTV)

🌳 Park Road Montessori School is closing in about three weeks for demolition. Two of its students (11 and 12 years old) are fighting to save its trees. (WFAE)

🛩 Nearly 2,000 flights were delayed at Charlotte Douglas International Airport this week because of weather. (WBTV)

📑 A new federal lawsuit claims surveillance failures and reckless negligence by Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden and jail staff led to an inmate's death in 2021. (WBTV)

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Charlotte in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Charlotte stories

No stories could be found

Charlottepostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Charlotte.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more