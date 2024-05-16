🚊 Quote du jour: "Lovin' Life effect"

I'll have to say it's the Lovin' Life effect. Before Lovin' Life, we called it the Beyoncé effect.
— Interim CEO Brent Cagle at Hood Hargett Breakfast Club
Why it matters: Music legend Beyoncé has become a symbol of Uptown's revival for city boosters over the past year.
There were 192,000 visits to Uptown on the day of her 2023 concert — the most-visited Wednesday of the year.
By the numbers: About 70,000 more riders hopped on the line during Lovin' Life than a normal weekend. There was also a Charlotte FC game that Saturday.
Zoom out: Mondays and Fridays are "not surprisingly" CATS' lightest days because of the move to remote work, Cagle added. Although, on Wednesdays, passenger traffic sometimes rises above pre-COVID levels.
The big picture: As ridership is now driven more by concerts, sports and big events, CATS' mindset around public transit is shifting.