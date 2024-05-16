May 16, 2024 - News

📈 Charlotte is one of the fastest-growing cities

The bar chart shows the U.S. cities with the greatest percentage changes in population from 2022 to 2023. Atlanta, Fort Worth, Texas, and Raleigh, N.C., experienced the most growth, while New Orleans, St. Louis, and Philadelphia saw the largest declines.
Data: U.S. Census; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Charlotte is among America's fastest-growing cities with more than 911,300 residents as of 2023, according to new Census Bureau data out today.

Why it matters: Charlotte will face growing pains and boast economic wins as one of the top cities Americans are moving to, spurred by late-pandemic shifts.

The big picture: Southern cities dominate the list of the fastest-growing big metros.

  • Atlanta grew by 2.42% between 2022 and 2023, and now has 510,823 residents.
  • Raleigh grew by 1.87%, with 482,295 residents.
