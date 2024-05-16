📈 Charlotte is one of the fastest-growing cities
Charlotte is among America's fastest-growing cities with more than 911,300 residents as of 2023, according to new Census Bureau data out today.
Why it matters: Charlotte will face growing pains and boast economic wins as one of the top cities Americans are moving to, spurred by late-pandemic shifts.
The big picture: Southern cities dominate the list of the fastest-growing big metros.
- Atlanta grew by 2.42% between 2022 and 2023, and now has 510,823 residents.
- Raleigh grew by 1.87%, with 482,295 residents.
