🍨 1 sweet thing to go: Ice cream season

Ice cream in a dish in front of the shop.

A new dessert spot called Classy Scoops Ice Cream Lounge recently opened in Concord.

Dig in: The menu has eight rolled ice cream flavors, including a build-your-own option, plus nine additional flavors you can get in a cone.

  • The lounge also serves milkshakes and boba teas.
  • Eventually, it'll offer beer, wine, coffee and tea.

The vibe: The colorful 1,200-square-foot-space has indoor booth and table seating, several patio seats plus a few arcade and video games.

Stop by: 5409 Village Dr. in Concord

  • Open 9am-9pm Monday-Thursday, 9am-11pm Friday and Saturday, Sunday 12-7pm.
