🍨 1 sweet thing to go: Ice cream season

A new dessert spot called Classy Scoops Ice Cream Lounge recently opened in Concord. Dig in: The menu has eight rolled ice cream flavors, including a build-your-own option, plus nine additional flavors you can get in a cone.

The lounge also serves milkshakes and boba teas.

Eventually, it'll offer beer, wine, coffee and tea.

The vibe: The colorful 1,200-square-foot-space has indoor booth and table seating, several patio seats plus a few arcade and video games.

Stop by: 5409 Village Dr. in Concord