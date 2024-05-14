🍨 1 sweet thing to go: Ice cream season
A new dessert spot called Classy Scoops Ice Cream Lounge recently opened in Concord.
Dig in: The menu has eight rolled ice cream flavors, including a build-your-own option, plus nine additional flavors you can get in a cone.
- The lounge also serves milkshakes and boba teas.
- Eventually, it'll offer beer, wine, coffee and tea.
The vibe: The colorful 1,200-square-foot-space has indoor booth and table seating, several patio seats plus a few arcade and video games.
Stop by: 5409 Village Dr. in Concord
- Open 9am-9pm Monday-Thursday, 9am-11pm Friday and Saturday, Sunday 12-7pm.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Charlotte stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Charlotte.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more