Little Sugar Creek Greenway to close a small section by Freedom Park

A sign at the entrance of Little Sugar Creek Greenway along Princeton Avenue.

The entrance to Little Sugar Creek Greenway off Princeton Avenue next to Freedom Park. Photo: Ashley Mahoney/Axios

A small section of Little Sugar Creek Greenway near Freedom Park will close on or around May 17 as Discovery Place Nature prepares to build its new facility, a Mecklenburg County spokesperson tells Axios.

Why it matters: Little Sugar Creek Greenway is a Charlotte favorite for everyone from runners and cyclists to families out for walks. Another portion of the greenway is currently closed due to Atrium Health construction, with a detour running along Kings Drive. Users are waiting to be able to travel along the greenway uninterrupted.

Between the lines: The section that will be closed is small, about 765 feet, according to the county. It starts near 1639 Princeton Ave. and moves north to the first pedestrian bridge over the creek.

If you go: The county has mapped out a detour through the park. If you're heading south, you'll take a right onto the pedestrian bridge and then turn left following the lake in Freedom Park. Once you hit Princeton Avenue, turn left. Turn right onto Jameston Drive to continue south on the Greenway.

  • If you're heading north on the greenway from Jameston Drive, turn left onto Princeton Avenue. Enter Freedom Park by the fountain and head right around the lake. Turn right to cross the pedestrian bridge and then left to continue on the greenway.
A map of the detour around Little Sugar Creek Greenway.
Map: Courtesy Mecklenburg County
View of the fountain in Freedom Park.
The entrance to Freedom Park off Princeton Avenue. Head right to return to the greenway. Photo: Ashley Mahoney/Axios
The pedestrian bridge.
Take the pedestrian bridge by the lake to access the greenway/greenway detour. Photo: Ashley Mahoney/Axios

What we're watching: An exact timeline for when the closed section will reopen hasn't been set, but it could be closed for the "duration of the Discovery Place Nature project," the county tells Axios.

  • "The length of the closure will be determined by the pace of construction at the new Discovery Place Nature," per the county.
