A growing number of child care facilities across North Carolina will close for a day (May 13), joining centers nationwide in pressing lawmakers about the need for more funding for the early childhood education industry. Why it matters: Those participating in the annual National Day Without Child Care are demanding living wages for providers, affordable care for families, an expanded child tax credit, and a child care system "built on racial and gender equality," according to a statement from organizers.

What they're saying: Danielle Caldwell, an organizer and advocate for child care reform in Durham, closed her at-home child care facility in January amid ongoing challenges associated with the industry. Among them: Low pay and long hours.

Child care underpins the rest of the economy, providing quality care so that working professionals can do their jobs, Caldwell notes. Without that care, people — often women — have to drop out of the workforce.

"When you don't fund child care you're putting a chokehold on the economy," Caldwell says. "No one works unless we work."

By the numbers: Child care advocates are asking North Carolina lawmakers for a one-time allocation of $300 million to extend pandemic-era stabilization grants beyond June. This is something lawmakers are considering in the short session.

Almost 3 in 10 child care centers throughout North Carolina say they'd be forced to close if state lawmakers don't provide financial support when the grants expire this summer, Axios has previously reported.

Child care teachers make around $14-$15 an hour in North Carolina.

Still, between insurance, licensing, rent and other costs, it's expensive to run a child care center in North Carolina. And it's a felony to operate one without a license.

What to expect: Dozens of providers and community members will gather for a rally at Pathway Preschool Center on May 13 from 11am-1pm. Pathway will close that day, director Emma Biggs tells Axios.

The Durham event takes place May 13 from 5-7pm at Forest Hills Park.

What's next: On May 16, there will be an additional statewide day of advocacy at 10am at 300 N. Salisbury St. in Raleigh. That day will feature 250 closures across the state.