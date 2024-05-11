3 hours ago - Food and Drink

💐 Last-minute Mother's Day plans

Your Mom's Donuts' Mother's Day box is available for pre-order until today at 11:45pm for pickup on Sunday. Photo: Courtesy of Your Mom's Donuts

I'm not here to shame you for waiting until the day before Mother's Day to make plans — I'm here to help. Here are nine ideas to treat your mom in Charlotte tomorrow:

  • Admission to the Mint Museum is free for moms.
  • Your Mom's Donuts has a Mother's Day doughnut box, which includes four for $20. You can pre-order online and pick up in person.
  • The Porter's House has a special three-course menu for $75 per person.
  • Monarch Market has a $9 mimosa bar.
  • L'Ostrica is hosting Mother's Day brunch from 11am-2pm.
  • Dilworth Tasting Room SouthPark is extending its hours to 12-6pm and has a special menu.
  • Steak48 is extending its hours to 12-9pm for Mother's Day.
  • Link & Pin is serving brunch until 4pm at all its locations.
  • Ever Andalo will be serving an Italian-style brunch today and tomorrow at 11am.
