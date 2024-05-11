💐 Last-minute Mother's Day plans

I'm not here to shame you for waiting until the day before Mother's Day to make plans — I'm here to help. Here are nine ideas to treat your mom in Charlotte tomorrow:

Admission to the Mint Museum is free for moms.

Your Mom's Donuts has a Mother's Day doughnut box, which includes four for $20. You can pre-order online and pick up in person.

The Porter's House has a special three-course menu for $75 per person.

Monarch Market has a $9 mimosa bar.

L'Ostrica is hosting Mother's Day brunch from 11am-2pm.

Dilworth Tasting Room SouthPark is extending its hours to 12-6pm and has a special menu.

Steak48 is extending its hours to 12-9pm for Mother's Day.

Link & Pin is serving brunch until 4pm at all its locations.

Ever Andalo will be serving an Italian-style brunch today and tomorrow at 11am.