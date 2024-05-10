A new event venue called The Casey from the hospitality firm Beau Monde is now open in the renovated, century-old Foundation Supply building off North Tryon Street just outside of Uptown. What to expect: The Casey is a 25,000-square-foot entertainment space that houses multiple rooms, encompasses two levels, has two large event spaces and opens up to a spacious covered patio. The spaces will be available for everything from weddings to corporate functions.

Beau Monde began construction on the venue last fall. The team invested $3.5 million in the project, according to a press release from the firm.

Between the lines: The Casey also has a 4,000-square-foot catering kitchen that'll be led by executive chef Sam Diminich, the entrepreneur behind the acclaimed Restaurant Constance on Thrift Road.

Catering by Beau Monde will provide food for all Beau Monde venues, which also includes The Collectors Room and The Ruth.

Context: Foundation Supply is an adaptive reuse development in a building formerly known as City North Business Center at Keswick and North Tryon streets.

Inner Peaks, an indoor climbing gym, is also opening at Foundation Supply this year.