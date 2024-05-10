17 hours ago - Business

New $3.5M event venue opens in rehabbed factory building

The Casey in Charlotte

The Casey. Photo: Courtesy of Taylor Helms Photography via Beau Monde

A new event venue called The Casey from the hospitality firm Beau Monde is now open in the renovated, century-old Foundation Supply building off North Tryon Street just outside of Uptown.

What to expect: The Casey is a 25,000-square-foot entertainment space that houses multiple rooms, encompasses two levels, has two large event spaces and opens up to a spacious covered patio. The spaces will be available for everything from weddings to corporate functions.

  • Beau Monde began construction on the venue last fall. The team invested $3.5 million in the project, according to a press release from the firm.

Between the lines: The Casey also has a 4,000-square-foot catering kitchen that'll be led by executive chef Sam Diminich, the entrepreneur behind the acclaimed Restaurant Constance on Thrift Road.

  • Catering by Beau Monde will provide food for all Beau Monde venues, which also includes The Collectors Room and The Ruth.

Context: Foundation Supply is an adaptive reuse development in a building formerly known as City North Business Center at Keswick and North Tryon streets.

  • Inner Peaks, an indoor climbing gym, is also opening at Foundation Supply this year.
The Casey event space in Charlotte North Carolina
The Casey. Photo: Courtesy of Moving Mountains Photography via Beau Monde
