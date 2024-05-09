🍕 Pizza Peel closing and other speed reads

🍕 After 10 years in Plaza Midwood, The Pizza Peel is closing permanently this Saturday, May 11. It'll be replaced by Improper Pig, a BBQ restaurant by the same owners. (Axios)

⚾️ The Knights are giving away free fanny packs to the first 1,000 fans at their game next Thursday, May 16. (Instagram)

🍔 Burial Beer Co. in Plaza Midwood has a $10 burger and fries deal on Thursdays. (Burial)

🌮 White Duck Taco reopens its Matthews location today, May 9, at 11am. The downtown Matthews restaurant closed last summer because of a fire. (CharlotteFive)

📑 Records obtained by WBTV show leaders at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools recorded significantly fewer instances of reported rapes and sexual assaults within five years.

🚔 One person was arrested twice during pro-Palestine demonstrations at UNC Charlotte this week. (WBTV)

🛒 Researchers with software firm Trace One found the average North Carolina family spends $1,064 on groceries each month; that's about $266 a week and more than the national average. (WCNC)

🎤 A new 25,000-square-foot event space called The Casey by Beau Monde recently opened near Uptown. Chef Sam Diminich (of Restaurant Constance) will lead its catering kitchen, per a press release.