A new cocktail lounge and hookah bar called The Palace recently opened in the former Green's Lunch spot. Why it matters: Until recently, Green's Lunch, an iconic hotdog joint, was Charlotte's oldest restaurant, holding down a prominent plot of Uptown land on West 4th Street since 1926.

The vibe: Co-owner Hayley Fuentes describes The Palace as an "upscale bar offering craft cocktails and premium hookah." But, she says it's a place where people can "come as they are," whether it's after a game, or before an event in Uptown.

What to expect: The Palace will serve local craft beer in addition to cocktails and hookah.

The Palace doesn't serve food, but Fuentes tells Axios they plan to host food truck events on the property.

The 1,200-square-foot bar seats about 50 people inside.

It's currently in its "sneak peek" phase, meaning they're still putting the finishing touches and have a limited menu available.

Photo: Laura Barrero/Axios

Driving the news: On Sunday, May 12, The Palace is hosting a Mother's Day brunch event. With the purchase of a $50 champagne, you get access to a free mimosa bar, including charcuterie, fruits and juices.

The event is a preview of more events to come (like future tailgate parties) and is from 1-6pm.

Its grand opening will be the weekend of May 24.

Photo: Laura Barrero/Axios

Stop by: 309 W. 4 St.

Open noon-2am daily.

Photo: Laura Barrero/Axios

