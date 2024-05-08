38 mins ago - Food and Drink

See inside: The Palace opens in former Green's Lunch spot in Uptown

bar with tv screens on the far wall and several stool seats

Photo: Laura Barrero/Axios

A new cocktail lounge and hookah bar called The Palace recently opened in the former Green's Lunch spot.

Why it matters: Until recently, Green's Lunch, an iconic hotdog joint, was Charlotte's oldest restaurant, holding down a prominent plot of Uptown land on West 4th Street since 1926.

The vibe: Co-owner Hayley Fuentes describes The Palace as an "upscale bar offering craft cocktails and premium hookah." But, she says it's a place where people can "come as they are," whether it's after a game, or before an event in Uptown.

What to expect: The Palace will serve local craft beer in addition to cocktails and hookah.

  • The Palace doesn't serve food, but Fuentes tells Axios they plan to host food truck events on the property.
  • The 1,200-square-foot bar seats about 50 people inside.
  • It's currently in its "sneak peek" phase, meaning they're still putting the finishing touches and have a limited menu available.
inside cocktial bar with booth seating
Photo: Laura Barrero/Axios

Driving the news: On Sunday, May 12, The Palace is hosting a Mother's Day brunch event. With the purchase of a $50 champagne, you get access to a free mimosa bar, including charcuterie, fruits and juices.

  • The event is a preview of more events to come (like future tailgate parties) and is from 1-6pm.
  • Its grand opening will be the weekend of May 24.
hookah on top of a bar
Photo: Laura Barrero/Axios

Stop by: 309 W. 4 St.

  • Open noon-2am daily.
outside of bar
Photo: Laura Barrero/Axios

Go deeper: Green's Lunch to be replaced with hookah bar and cocktail lounge

