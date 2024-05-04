🍖 Midwood Smokehouse reopens on Central Ave.
Speaking of Tex-Mex... Midwood Smokehouse reopened its Central Ave. location this weekend after significant renovations and expansions to its space and menu.
Dig in: The new menu now has some added Tex-Mex flare, with items like Yucatan ribs, barbecue tacos and smoked chicken taquitos.
Other upgrades include: A new private dining room available to rent for special events.
- 40 additional seats.
- A new M&M smoker and new tortilla maker.
Stop by: 1401 Central Ave.
- Open Sunday-Thursday from 11am-9pm and Friday-Saturday from 11am-10pm.
