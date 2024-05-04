1 hour ago - Food and Drink

🍖 Midwood Smokehouse reopens on Central Ave.

Taquitos at Midwood Smokehouse. Photo: Remy Thurston

Speaking of Tex-Mex... Midwood Smokehouse reopened its Central Ave. location this weekend after significant renovations and expansions to its space and menu.

Dig in: The new menu now has some added Tex-Mex flare, with items like Yucatan ribs, barbecue tacos and smoked chicken taquitos.

Other upgrades include: A new private dining room available to rent for special events.

  • 40 additional seats.
  • A new M&M smoker and new tortilla maker.

Stop by: 1401 Central Ave.

  • Open Sunday-Thursday from 11am-9pm and Friday-Saturday from 11am-10pm.
