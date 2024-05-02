🗞 Speed reads: Athlete to know

⚽️ Carolina Ascent signed its first player: defender Vicky Bruce, a Cornelius native and Davidson alumna. (Axios)

🎟 Lovin' Life Music Fest says it officially sold out of general admission tickets and has limited VIP tickets. (Instagram)

📹 North Carolina law enforcement agencies are increasingly placing license plate readers on roads throughout the state. So far more than 700 cameras in 70 counties have been installed. (News & Observer 🔒)

🪑 A new Wayfair Outlet recently opened in Greensboro on Bridford Parkway. It's one of only four discount locations from the company nationwide. (WFMY)

🍛 Curry Gate's co-owner opened a new Indian restaurant called Curry Junction where Akropolis Cafe was at The Arboretum. (CharlotteFive)

🍷 Tickets to the Food & Wine Classic in Charleston are on sale for $2,450. (Tickets)

🥗 Flower Child will open its second Charlotte location at the Bowl at Ballantyne on May 21, founder Sam Fox confirmed to Axios.

👕 Charlotte apparel brands Girl Tribe, 704 Shop and Glory Days Apparel each designed a limited edition tee. Proceeds benefit the families of the victims of Monday's shootout. (Axios)

Appalachian State offensive lineman Jack Murphy passed away last week. The university did not reveal the cause of death but said no foul play is suspected. (WBTV)

⛪️ United Methodist delegates repealed their church's longstanding ban on LGBTQ clergy with no debate at their General Conference in Charlotte on Wednesday. (AP)