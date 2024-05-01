2 hours ago - Sports

This is Charlotte's annual reminder that NC's best sport is hockey

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - APRIL 30: Frederik Andersen #31 of the Carolina Hurricanes celebrates with teammates after a 6-3 victory against the New York Islanders in Game Five of the First Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena on April 30, 2024 in Raleigh, North Carolina

The Hurricanes win 6-3 against the New York Islanders in Game Five of the First Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs in Raleigh. Photo: Josh Lavallee/NHLI via Getty Images

Dear Charlotte, if you're feeling disheartened about our dissatisfying sports teams, look no farther than a little north.

Why it matters: The Carolina Hurricanes are on fire in Raleigh again this year and look Stanley Cup-bound. It would be the team's first trophy since 2006.

The intrigue: The Canes are the only men's major league team in North Carolina to ever win a championship.

Driving the news: Tuesday night, the Hurricanes took down the New York Islanders in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs first round. They now face the New York Rangers in Round 2.

Catch up quick: If you are just now deciding to jump on the bandwagon, here are some standout moments so far in the series.

What they're saying: "Always appreciate the @NYIslanders for the Stanley Cup playoff warm up," Gov. Roy Cooper savagely remarked on X.

What's next: The next round starts in New York. It's not scheduled yet, but tickets are on sale.

