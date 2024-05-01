This is Charlotte's annual reminder that NC's best sport is hockey
Dear Charlotte, if you're feeling disheartened about our dissatisfying sports teams, look no farther than a little north.
Why it matters: The Carolina Hurricanes are on fire in Raleigh again this year and look Stanley Cup-bound. It would be the team's first trophy since 2006.
The intrigue: The Canes are the only men's major league team in North Carolina to ever win a championship.
Driving the news: Tuesday night, the Hurricanes took down the New York Islanders in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs first round. They now face the New York Rangers in Round 2.
Catch up quick: If you are just now deciding to jump on the bandwagon, here are some standout moments so far in the series.
What they're saying: "Always appreciate the @NYIslanders for the Stanley Cup playoff warm up," Gov. Roy Cooper savagely remarked on X.
What's next: The next round starts in New York. It's not scheduled yet, but tickets are on sale.
