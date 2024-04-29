3 hours ago - News

Rendering vs. reality: 110 East

Rendering and real-life photo of 110 East building

Rendering: Courtesy of Stiles; Photo: Alexandria Sands/Axios

110 East — the new 23-story tower — no longer looks like a hardhat zone after over two years of construction.

  • The office building near East/ West Station in South End will have to-be-announced restaurants and retail on the ground floor.
  • On the left is a conceptual rendering of what the project was originally envisioned to look like. On the right is what it looks like today.
