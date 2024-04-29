Rendering vs. reality: 110 East
110 East — the new 23-story tower — no longer looks like a hardhat zone after over two years of construction.
- The office building near East/ West Station in South End will have to-be-announced restaurants and retail on the ground floor.
- On the left is a conceptual rendering of what the project was originally envisioned to look like. On the right is what it looks like today.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Charlotte stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Charlotte.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more