🗣 A message for the owner

Photo: WBTV

"Please let the coach & GM pick this year," a sign outside Dilworth Neighborhood Grille read ahead of the NFL draft Thursday night.

State of play: Restaurant owner Matt Wohlfarth put the sign up earlier this week, the Observer reported. It caught the attention of Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper, who stopped by Thursday before the draft got underway.

Context: Tepper has been described as a "meddling owner," someone who needs to step aside and let the coach and general manager he hired do their jobs.

Read more about Tepper's visit from our news partners at WBTV.