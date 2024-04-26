Share on email (opens in new window)

The condo's kitchen is dinner party-friendly, with two refrigerators, two dishwashers a warming drawer and a commercial grade ice machine. Photo: Courtesy of Matthew Benham

You could live the penthouse lifestyle in this recently listed Uptown condo for $4.8M. Why it matters: Located on the sixth floor of The Trust building at 139 S. Tryon St., it's one of the highest-priced condos to go up for sale in Charlotte.

Shane McDevitt with The McDevitt Agency has the listing.

The layout: The penthouse is 7,335 square feet with four bedrooms and four-and-a-half baths.

There are two covered terraces for open-air living spaces, one off the primary suite and another off the great room.

The custom floorplan was designed to make the front of the house hosting-friendly with the back of the house kept private.

Notable features: The condo takes up the entire sixth floor, meaning you won't have neighbors. Some additional features include:

A 1,162-bottle wine room with a mosaic floor.

A guest suite with a bedroom, full bathroom, sitting room and kitchenette.

A chef's kitchen that can cook for up to 60 guests.

Bonus: The rooftop terrace is shared by building residents for events like fireworks viewings and private gatherings.

Of the building's seven floors, the first two are home to Brazilian steakhouse, Chima.

Background: Completed in 1967, The Trust was once the historic Home Federal Savings & Loan Building, before being converted to luxury condos.

The property has attracted deep-pocketed, high-profile buyers in the past, including Cam Newton.

What they're saying: "The Trust caters to those who crave the vibrant city life without the limelight by combining the ultimate Tryon Street address with an unparalleled level of anonymity," says McDevitt.

What's next: The property is expected to hit the market this weekend, with showings beginning on May 3.

Let's take a look around.