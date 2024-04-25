🌇 EpiCentre happy hour

Apr 25, 2024 - News

Rooftop

The old Rooftop 210 space. Photo: Courtesy of Queen City Quarter

Queen City Quarter, the Uptown shopping and entertainment district formerly known as the EpiCentre, is kicking off a weekly happy hour event called "QCQ After 5" next month.

What to expect: It'll take place every Thursday from May 2-23 from 5-8pm, on the third-floor rooftop in the space formerly occupied by Rooftop 210.

  • They'll be live music performances by local artists, plus a beer and wine bar.

The intrigue: QCQ After 5 might bring back some memories. Anyone who's lived in Charlotte for a while might recall the formerly buzzy happy hour series "Alive After 5," which took place every Thursday at the EpiCentre.

