The Federal Aviation Administration plans to hire 1,800 air traffic controllers this year nationwide, some of whom may ultimately end up at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. It's part of a push to strengthen its staffing at towers across the country and other air traffic control facilities, Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick reports.
Why it matters: The busier an airport gets, the more air traffic controllers it needs. The role is a vital but hard-to-fill one responsible for directing the movement of aircraft.
Between the lines: Life as an air traffic controller can be stressful. There's a nationwide shortage, which has created an "exhausted and demoralized workforce that was increasingly prone to making dangerous mistakes," as the New York Times reported.
The FAA is investigating controller fatigue.
By the numbers: More than 14,000 air traffic controllers work across more than 500 air traffic control towers, according to the FAA.
As of April 2024, Charlotte has 79 fully certified controllers and another 14 trainees, per the FAA. The airport's air traffic control tower is authorized to have 94 controllers.
Meanwhile at Raleigh-Durham International Airport, there are 39 fully certified controllers and seven trainees, per the FAA. The airport's air traffic control tower is authorized to have 43 controllers.
Trainees in these towers "were previously certified at other FAA facilities" according to the FAA. They're in the process of becoming fully certified at the tower.
What they're saying: "The FAA considers specific traffic counts and forecasts to determine staffing needs at each facility," an FAA spokesperson tells Axios.