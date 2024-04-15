What do album release parties, run clubs and outdoor festivals all have in common? They're just a few of the many exciting events Charlotte has in store this week.
Monday, April 15
🎸 See indie pop band Saint Motel at The Fillmore. | $37+ | 8pm | Details
🎤 Support local artists (or perform yourself) at Haze Bar & Lounge's "Extra Litty Monday Artist Showcase." | $15+ | 9pm | Details
👟 Go running with Trolley Barn's run cub, Barn Burners. | Free | 6:30pm | Details
🎶 Sing karaoke at Starlight on 22nd. | Free | 7-10pm | Details
Tuesday, April 16
⚾️ Cheer on the Knights against the Syracuse Mets at Truist Field. | $29+ | 6:05pm | Details
🍷 Eat and drink your way through Charlotte Wine + Food Week. | Events vary | Prices vary | Through April 21 | Details
🎶 See actor and rapper Connor Price at The Underground. | $50+ | 8pm | Details
🏃🏽♀️ Run with Mad Miles run club at YVY in Camp North End. | Free | 6:30pm | Details
💐 DIY Flower Bouquet Workshop at Protagonist LoSo. | $30 | 7pm | Details
Wednesday, April 17
🎶 See indie folk band The 502s at The Fillmore. | $55 | 7pm | Details
🏃🏻♂️ Run a one- or three-mile loop in west Charlotte with Town Brewing's run club. | Free | 6:30pm | Details
🎸 Play Taylor Swift music bingo at NoDa Brewing Company. | Free | 6pm | Details
🍸 Take a gin cocktail class at Dilworth Tasting Room SouthPark. | $95 | 7pm | Details
Thursday, April 18
🧠 Play "Survey Says," Charlotte's own Family Feud at Resident Culture South End. | Free | 7-9pm | Details
🏃 Run with Triple C's run club. | Free | 6:30pm | Details
🕯 Enjoy a tribute to Coldplay by Candlelight Concerts at Triple C's Barrel Room. | $38+ | 7 &9pm | Details
😂 See comedian Geoffrey Asmus at The Comedy Zone. | $20+ | 7pm | Details
🎂 Learn the art of cake decorating with a four-class boot camp at Sweet Spot Studio. | $425 | 6:30pm | Details
Friday, April 19
🎶 Spend an evening with television writer and producer Phil Rosenthal at Knight Theater. | $39.50 | 7pm | Details
⚡️ Move and groove to a night of Grateful Dead hits at The Music Yard. | $17+ | 6pm | Details
🌊 Get outdoors at Whitewater's weekend-long Tuck Fest. | Free | Times vary | Details
✍️ Join for a release party of Taylor Swift's new album, "The Tortured Poets Department" at Urban District Market. | Free | 6pm | Details