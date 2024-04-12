Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in Charlotte ranging from $499K to $2.1M
From renovated, cozy bungalows to custom-built mansions, each of these hot homes exudes its own character and boasts modern features.
6201 Ropley Ct. — $499,000
Why we love it: If you're an outdoorsy type, living in this renovated, single-family home means neighborhood access to the McAlpine Creek Greenway connecting trails from Matthews to Pineville.
- Neighborhood: Stonehaven
- Realtor: Marcus Benjamin• EXP Realty LLC Mooresville
- Specs: 3 beds, 2 baths and 1,563 square feet
- Notable features: Cul-de-sac location, hardwood floors, renovated kitchen and bathroom, large back deck, fireplace and two-car driveway.
1124 Archdale Dr. — $579,900
Why we love it: This single-family, 1960s home boasts several recent updates, from an upgraded kitchen to a redesigned driveway.
- Neighborhood: Montclaire South
- Realtor: Philip Ostwalt • Ronald Scott Properties Inc
- Specs: 3 beds, 2 baths and 1,961 square feet
- Notable features: New flooring and light fixtures, quartz countertops, circular driveway, open floor plan and stainless steel appliances.
3111 E. Ford Road — $899,000
Why we love it: This Plaza Shamrock bungalow offers plenty of its original character, coupled with updated amenities.
- Neighborhood: Plaza Shamrock
- Realtor: Anne Bell • Cottingham Chalk
- Specs: 3 beds, 2 baths and 2,431 square feet
- Notable features: Open layout, sunroom, formal dining room, primary suite with vaulted ceilings, two walk-in closets, a private loft and side patio.
101 Sardis View Road — $1,255,000
Why we love it: Besides its open layout and custom finishings, this ranch-style home is a plant lover's dream, situated on nearly an acre of land with its own fenced-in garden.
- Neighborhood: Stonehaven
- Realtor: Carmelita Layog• Compass
- Specs: 4 beds, 3.5 baths and 3,231 square feet
- Notable features: Circular driveway, private office, two common areas, updated kitchen and bathroom and a fenced garden.
16908 Ashton Oaks Dr. — $2,097,000
Why we love it: This massive custom home near Lake Wylie is nearly a community in itself, with amenities like a fitness room, media room and wine cellar, plus a separate studio apartment in the basement with its own full kitchen.
- Neighborhood: Palisades
- Realtor: Ann-Dorthe Havmoeller • Allen Tate Ballantyne
- Specs: 5 beds, 6 baths and 7,142 square feet
- Notable features: Gated community, gourmet kitchen, office with sunroom, pool and hot tub, covered, guest room, plus a fully furnish basement with studio apartment, family room, wine cellar, media room, fitness room, new rood and solar panels.
