16908 Ashton Oaks Dr. near Lake Wylie recently hit the market for just over $2 million. Photo: Courtesy of Ann-Dorthe Havmoeller

From renovated, cozy bungalows to custom-built mansions, each of these hot homes exudes its own character and boasts modern features.

6201 Ropley Ct. — $499,000

Why we love it: If you're an outdoorsy type, living in this renovated, single-family home means neighborhood access to the McAlpine Creek Greenway connecting trails from Matthews to Pineville.

  • Neighborhood: Stonehaven
  • Realtor: Marcus Benjamin• EXP Realty LLC Mooresville
  • Specs: 3 beds, 2 baths and 1,563 square feet
  • Notable features: Cul-de-sac location, hardwood floors, renovated kitchen and bathroom, large back deck, fireplace and two-car driveway.
Photos: Courtesy of Marcus Benjamin

1124 Archdale Dr. — $579,900

Why we love it: This single-family, 1960s home boasts several recent updates, from an upgraded kitchen to a redesigned driveway.

  • Neighborhood: Montclaire South
  • Realtor: Philip Ostwalt • Ronald Scott Properties Inc
  • Specs: 3 beds, 2 baths and 1,961 square feet
  • Notable features: New flooring and light fixtures, quartz countertops, circular driveway, open floor plan and stainless steel appliances.
Photos: Courtesy of Phillip Ostwalt

3111 E. Ford Road — $899,000

Why we love it: This Plaza Shamrock bungalow offers plenty of its original character, coupled with updated amenities.

  • Neighborhood: Plaza Shamrock
  • Realtor: Anne Bell • Cottingham Chalk
  • Specs: 3 beds, 2 baths and 2,431 square feet
  • Notable features: Open layout, sunroom, formal dining room, primary suite with vaulted ceilings, two walk-in closets, a private loft and side patio.
Photos: Courtesy of Anne Bell

101 Sardis View Road — $1,255,000

Why we love it: Besides its open layout and custom finishings, this ranch-style home is a plant lover's dream, situated on nearly an acre of land with its own fenced-in garden.

  • Notable features: Circular driveway, private office, two common areas, updated kitchen and bathroom and a fenced garden.
Photos: Courtesy of Carmelita Layog

16908 Ashton Oaks Dr. — $2,097,000

Why we love it: This massive custom home near Lake Wylie is nearly a community in itself, with amenities like a fitness room, media room and wine cellar, plus a separate studio apartment in the basement with its own full kitchen.

  • Neighborhood: Palisades
  • Realtor: Ann-Dorthe Havmoeller • Allen Tate Ballantyne
  • Specs: 5 beds, 6 baths and 7,142 square feet
  • Notable features: Gated community, gourmet kitchen, office with sunroom, pool and hot tub, covered, guest room, plus a fully furnish basement with studio apartment, family room, wine cellar, media room, fitness room, new rood and solar panels.
Photos: Courtesy of Ann-Dorthe Havmoelle
