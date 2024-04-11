Weekender: 30 things happening in Charlotte this weekend including the Moo, Brew & 'Que music fest
There's no shortage of ways to celebrate the sunny weekend ahead, from music fests to local vendor markets.
Friday, April 12
2000s Throwback Feral Friday at RSVP South End: Break out the butterfly clips and dance the night away to Y2K hits. Free. 10pm. Details
Disney Princess: The Concert at Ovens Auditorium: Experience your favorite Disney songs performed live by Broadway stars. $39. 7:30pm. Details
Friday Night Live at Hi-Wire Brewing: Grab your favorite brew and enjoy lives music in Hi-Wire's taproom. Free. 6pm. Details
Rally Social at Rally Pickleball: Meet new people with this level-matched pickleball social. $30. 6-8pm. Details
The Masters Weekend at Brewers at 4001 Yancey: Watch The Masters alongside themed activities and cocktails. Free. Times vary. Details
Bryce Leatherwood at The Evening Muse: Enjoy a live performance by "The Voice" season 22 winner. $15-20. 7:30pm. Details
Hey L'80s at Goldie's: Dance the night away to live music from the 70s and 80s. Free. 9pm. Details
Moo, Brew and 'Que Fest at AvidXchange Music Factory. Expect live music, craft beer and food from more than 15 local restaurants and food trucks $39+. Times vary. Details
Charlotte SHOUT!: Explore the city's food, art, and music at various events across Uptown. Free. Times vary. Details
Action Series at Goodyear Arts: Witness a collection of performances and collaborations by Goodyear Arts at Camp North End. Free. 6:30pm. Details
Saturday, April 13
Dog Adoption at Sycamore Brewing: Meet adoptable dogs from Forgotten, Now Family Rescue. Free. 2-4pm. Details
Maker's Market CLT at Sycamore Brewing: Shop jewelry, treats and handmade goods from local artisans. Free. 2-7pm. Details
Charlotte Red Bull Dance Qualifier at Trio Night Club: Judge some of the nation's best dancers in Red Bull's all-styles dance competition. $10. 5pm. Details
"Not Your Typical Rosé Tasting" at Dilworth Tasting Room: Enjoy a tasting of four rosé wines paired with charcuterie on DTR's Dilworth Patio. $75. 1:30pm. Details
Candle Making Class at 7th Street Market: Expect a food-inspired candle workshop, with scents like blueberry scones and coffee. $36. 4pm. Details
Nebel's Alley Night Market in South End: Spend the evening shopping from over 30 local vendors alongside beer, wine and live music. Free. 4pm. Details
StrEATs Festival at Gateway Village: Celebrate the chefs and neighborhoods that make up Charlotte's culinary scene without leaving Uptown. $105. 12-3pm. Details
Emo Night at The Underground: Expect a dance party filled with your favorite emo hits. $26.50+. 9pm. Details
Park After Dark at The Spoke Easy CLT: Expect a night of live music from varying artists. $10. 7pm. Details
Junior Cultured Chefs at Charlotte Regional: Kids ages 7-17 can be enrolled in this hands-on cooking class. $30. 11am. Details
Rooftop Yoga at Devil's Logic: Your $10 ticket includes a beer or kombucha after class. $10. 10:30am. Details
Sunday. April 14
Gospel Sunday at Middle C Jazz: Enjoy a musical tribute to American gospel singer, John P. Kee. $28. 6pm. Details
Holi Color Festival at Hindu Center of Charlotte: Celebrate Holi with live music, Indian food and activities like face painting. Free. 12-3pm. Details
Sunday Poker at Open Tap: Grab a brew and compete in poker games with World Tavern Poker. Free. 6-11pm. Details
Sangrias Sundays at Canteen at Camp North End: Celebrate Sunday Funday with a new sangria flavor at Canteen. Prices vary. 12-8pm. Details
$5 Pint Day at Frothy Beard: Grab your favorite brew in pint form for $5 all day long. $5. 12-9pm. Details
T Murph at The Comedy Zone: Enjoy a live performance by Chicago comedian, T Murph. $20. 7pm. Details
Comedy Open Mic at The Royal Tot: Sip on tiki drinks and deliver your best stand-up. Free. 7pm. Details
Meditation and Sound Bath at YVY: Slow down with a sound bath and meditation at YVY in Camp North End. $10. 10am. Details
A Slice of Bluegrass at Triple C Brewing: Enjoy an afternoon of bluegrass from Nite Tillers alongside pizza and brews from Triple C's taproom. Free. 1-4pm. Details
More Charlotte stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Charlotte.