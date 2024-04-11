Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

There's no shortage of ways to celebrate the sunny weekend ahead, from music fests to local vendor markets.

Friday, April 12

2000s Throwback Feral Friday at RSVP South End: Break out the butterfly clips and dance the night away to Y2K hits. Free. 10pm. Details

Disney Princess: The Concert at Ovens Auditorium: Experience your favorite Disney songs performed live by Broadway stars. $39. 7:30pm. Details

Friday Night Live at Hi-Wire Brewing: Grab your favorite brew and enjoy lives music in Hi-Wire's taproom. Free. 6pm. Details

Rally Social at Rally Pickleball: Meet new people with this level-matched pickleball social. $30. 6-8pm. Details

The Masters Weekend at Brewers at 4001 Yancey: Watch The Masters alongside themed activities and cocktails. Free. Times vary. Details

Bryce Leatherwood at The Evening Muse: Enjoy a live performance by "The Voice" season 22 winner. $15-20. 7:30pm. Details

Hey L'80s at Goldie's: Dance the night away to live music from the 70s and 80s. Free. 9pm. Details

Moo, Brew and 'Que Fest at AvidXchange Music Factory. Expect live music, craft beer and food from more than 15 local restaurants and food trucks $39+. Times vary. Details

Charlotte SHOUT!: Explore the city's food, art, and music at various events across Uptown. Free. Times vary. Details

Action Series at Goodyear Arts: Witness a collection of performances and collaborations by Goodyear Arts at Camp North End. Free. 6:30pm. Details

Saturday, April 13

Dog Adoption at Sycamore Brewing: Meet adoptable dogs from Forgotten, Now Family Rescue. Free. 2-4pm. Details

Maker's Market CLT at Sycamore Brewing: Shop jewelry, treats and handmade goods from local artisans. Free. 2-7pm. Details

Charlotte Red Bull Dance Qualifier at Trio Night Club: Judge some of the nation's best dancers in Red Bull's all-styles dance competition. $10. 5pm. Details

"Not Your Typical Rosé Tasting" at Dilworth Tasting Room: Enjoy a tasting of four rosé wines paired with charcuterie on DTR's Dilworth Patio. $75. 1:30pm. Details

Candle Making Class at 7th Street Market: Expect a food-inspired candle workshop, with scents like blueberry scones and coffee. $36. 4pm. Details

Nebel's Alley Night Market in South End: Spend the evening shopping from over 30 local vendors alongside beer, wine and live music. Free. 4pm. Details

StrEATs Festival at Gateway Village: Celebrate the chefs and neighborhoods that make up Charlotte's culinary scene without leaving Uptown. $105. 12-3pm. Details

Emo Night at The Underground: Expect a dance party filled with your favorite emo hits. $26.50+. 9pm. Details

Park After Dark at The Spoke Easy CLT: Expect a night of live music from varying artists. $10. 7pm. Details

Junior Cultured Chefs at Charlotte Regional: Kids ages 7-17 can be enrolled in this hands-on cooking class. $30. 11am. Details

Rooftop Yoga at Devil's Logic: Your $10 ticket includes a beer or kombucha after class. $10. 10:30am. Details

Sunday. April 14

Gospel Sunday at Middle C Jazz: Enjoy a musical tribute to American gospel singer, John P. Kee. $28. 6pm. Details

Holi Color Festival at Hindu Center of Charlotte: Celebrate Holi with live music, Indian food and activities like face painting. Free. 12-3pm. Details

Sunday Poker at Open Tap: Grab a brew and compete in poker games with World Tavern Poker. Free. 6-11pm. Details

Sangrias Sundays at Canteen at Camp North End: Celebrate Sunday Funday with a new sangria flavor at Canteen. Prices vary. 12-8pm. Details

$5 Pint Day at Frothy Beard: Grab your favorite brew in pint form for $5 all day long. $5. 12-9pm. Details

T Murph at The Comedy Zone: Enjoy a live performance by Chicago comedian, T Murph. $20. 7pm. Details

Comedy Open Mic at The Royal Tot: Sip on tiki drinks and deliver your best stand-up. Free. 7pm. Details

Meditation and Sound Bath at YVY: Slow down with a sound bath and meditation at YVY in Camp North End. $10. 10am. Details

A Slice of Bluegrass at Triple C Brewing: Enjoy an afternoon of bluegrass from Nite Tillers alongside pizza and brews from Triple C's taproom. Free. 1-4pm. Details